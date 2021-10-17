Hallmark Says It Won’t Hire Lori Loughlin Again Despite Her Working On A Hallmark Spinoff

Former Full House star Lori Loughlin is ready to return to acting after serving her two-month prison sentence. However, it may not be as easy as the actress had hoped, as some networks aren’t willing to cast her.

Lori Loughlin’s Role On The Hallmark Channel

Loughlin is well-known for her role as Abigail on the Hallmark show When Calls the Heart. However, Abigail abruptly disappeared from the show in season six after Hallmark pulled the entire series from its network.

In a statement released by Hallmark, it pulled the show because Loughlin’s involvement in the college admissions scandal was brought to light. Despite some cast and crew members, like executive producer Brian Bird, being open to Loughlin’s return on the show, it’s clear Hallmark isn’t going to allow it.

Why Won’t Hallmark Work With Lori Loughlin Anymore?

After serving two months in prison, Lori Loughlin recently booked her first acting gig in a while. Loughlin was involved in the notorious college admissions scandal, where she was convicted of bribing universities in exchange for her daughter to be accepted into the school.

However, Loughlin is ready to put that behind her and return to acting, as she just booked a gig to play Abigail Stanton in When Hope Calls. The second season is set to air on GAC Family later this year.

However, some networks aren’t as forgiving when it comes to Loughlin’s past prison sentence. For example, Hallmark recently released a statement that crushed fans’ hopes of Loughlin returning to the Hallmark series When Calls the Heart.

“Hallmark Channel has not cast Lori Loughlin in any current projects, including When Calls the Heart, nor do we have any plans to cast her in the future,” a network spokesperson said. The statement also explained Loughlin “was cast by GAC Family, a wholly separate cable network not affiliated with Hallmark Channel or Crown Media Family Networks.”

What Was The College Admissions Scandal?

The college admissions scandal involved over 50 people caught in a scheme involving bribery, money laundering, and document fabrication so their kids could unfairly get into elite colleges. In fact, college athletic coaches were bribed to recruit students regardless of whether they had any actual athletic ability.

The man that led this scandal was William “Rick” Singer, a college-prep professional who helped his clients cheat on entrance exams and obtain bogus athletic scholarships. Lori Loughlin was convicted of cheating to help her daughter, current Dancing with the Stars cast member Olivia Jade, get accepted into elite universities. Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli both served time for their involvement.