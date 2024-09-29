Halle Berry Stuns Fans With Wild Armpit Hair in New Photos

Halle Berry shocked fans by showcasing her latest character’s unorthodox grooming habits, flaunting armpits with hair for days. The veteran actress dropped a series of teases on Instagram showing her getting into character for Never Let Go.

“Momma in the making 🎥 One of the most complex characters I’ve had the pleasure of embodying. #NeverLetGo is in theaters everywhere!” Berry wrote alongside the carousel of images and videos.

Halle Berry surprised fans with her latest character transformation by showcasing her unshaven armpits on Instagram on Saturday. (Image via Instagram / Halle Berry)

In the first clip, Halle Berry was accompanied by stylist Norma Patton-Lowin, and they shared a delightful moment, laughing together as they admired the artist’s work.

“So what’s happening here, Norma? What did you do? What did you do there, Norma?” Berry teased Patton-Lowin in the footage.

“The things I do to you,” she deadpanned to Berry before they both laughed.

“Hairy Berry,” one fan simply remarked after seeing Berry’s character’s grooming standards. (Image via Instagram / Halle Berry)

Joking aside, Patton-Lowin showed Berry a lot of love in the comments for the collaboration.

“Thank you Halle for letting me take you to the limit for your character! I had a lot of fun working with you to create’Momma” 🙏🏽💗,” Patton-Lowin wrote.

Berry called her latest role “One of the most complex characters I’ve had the pleasure of embodying.” (Images via Instagram / Halle Berry)

Fans React to Halle Berry’s Armpit Transformation

Meanwhile, Berry’s fans had mixed reactions to the armpit tease, real or not.

Many men out there on Instagram took to the comments to warn the ladies that pit hair isn’t their thing. “I’m not a fan of underarm hair on women lol 😂,” one of Berry’s fans wrote.

“Ladies this isn’t cute, don’t follow suit,” another guy warned.

To this, Berry shot back: “bro…It’s for a movie. 😂.”

“Wow, the things actors do to fulfill the roles they’re in. Thought for a moment Halle had started to grow an armpit jungle,” another fan quipped.

The veteran actress was also sure to post a few more tantalizing images alongside the ones showing off her pits. (Image via Instagram / Halle Berry)

In the survival horror film (from Crawl director Alexandre Aja), Berry plays a mother who has convinced her young children they’re surrounded by a supernatural evil. However, as the kids come of age, they begin to question Berry’s character and if the evil forces are even real.

Never Let Go (featuring Berry’s hairy armpits in all of their glory) is in theaters now.