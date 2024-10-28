halle-berry-sparks-frenzy-with-spicy-witch-costume-in-halloween-photo

Halle Berry cast a spell on the internet, sharing an enchanting image decked out in full witch gear and clutching her kitty.

The Catwoman actress took to social media to share her Halloween get-up for this season. She donned an indigo blue, form-fitting witches’ cloak with a pointed hat. The flowing skirt was split up the side, allowing Halle to tease her followers with a bit of her gams, adorned in sheer leggings and topped off with pointed black boots.

In her right hand, she cradled one of her prized pet felines.

“No need for tricks when me and my little black kitty are the treat!” she wrote alongside the bewitching image.

No need for tricks when me and my little black kitty are the treat! 🐈‍⬛ pic.twitter.com/L84ERHDiej — Halle Berry (@halleberry) October 27, 2024

Of course, onlookers were beguiled and rushed to weigh in on Berry’s costume.

“Well, ain’t that something. Cat scratch fever does exist. Age-defying beauty and a spell cast. Happy Halloween!” one fan wrote on X. “My wife is dressing up in the same costume this year, but you look better in it,” another brutally honest fan added (ouch!). Yet another fan pointed out the possible double entendre with the pic’s caption: “You know what you did there,” they quipped.

Halle Berry’s Weekend Was Full of Halloween Delights

Meanwhile, the Oscar-winning actress was getting into the spooky season all weekend. On Saturday, she posted a series of images on Instagram of her “clowning around” with some creepy jokers.

In one of the snapshots, she strikes a pose with one of cinema’s most fearsome clowns—Art the Clown, the infamous slasher icon from the 2024 film Terrifier 3.

Portrayed by David Howard Thornton, Art the Clown has featured in three gore-filled films and has emerged as a modern icon of pop culture horror. Conventions are filled with fans cosplaying as the beloved creepy clown who had captured the imagination of horror fans. Move over, Pennywise.

One person of interest took note of Berry posing alongside Art. David Howard Thornton, who played Art in all three Terrifier films, commented on Berry’s post.

“Honored! 🤡” Thorton wrote, to the delight of fans. “[You] gotta get Halle Berry in a Terrifier Film now it’s destined 😭🔥,” one fan replied.

Meanwhile, Berry’s latest film conjures up some scares, too. She recently starred in director Alexandre Aja’s thriller, Never Let Go.