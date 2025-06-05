Haley Joel Osment’s Sentence Revealed After Recent Arrest

Haley Joel Osment has been sentenced following his arrest for public intoxication in California in April.

During his Monday court arraignment, the 37-year-old actor was granted a one-year diversion program by the judge. As part of the agreement, the Walker, Texas Ranger guest star must attend a minimum of three Alcoholics Anonymous meetings per week over the next six months, according to PEOPLE.

Osment is also required to meet with a therapist at least twice a week, according to the report.

The Mono County District Attorney reportedly opposed Osment’s request for diversion, pointing to his previous DUI conviction and the use of a racial slur toward a police officer during his April arrest.

If Osment completes the diversion program, his charges will be dismissed by the court. However, if he fails to do so, criminal proceedings will resume, according to PEOPLE.

The judge will check if Osment has met the diversion requirements during his next court date on January 5, 2026.

Haley Joel Osment Issued an Apology Following His Arrest

On April 8, Osment was arrested at a ski resort in Mammoth Lakes, California, for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance. Bodycam footage from the arrest showed Osment using an antisemitic slur and calling a police officer a “Nazi.”

“I’m absolutely horrified by my behavior. Had I known I used this disgraceful language in the throes of a blackout, I would have spoken up sooner,” Osment said in a statement to PEOPLE on April 17. “The past few months of loss and displacement have broken me down to a very low emotional place.”

Osment is referring to losing his home in Altadena, California, during the Eaton Fire in January.

“But that’s no excuse for using this disgusting word,” he continued. “From the bottom of my heart, I apologize to absolutely everyone that this hurts. What came out of my mouth was nonsensical garbage – I’ve let the Jewish community down, and it devastates me. I don’t ask for anyone’s forgiveness, but I promise to atone for my terrible mistake.”