This Science-Backed Laser Comb May Just Be The Hair-Loss Solution You’ve Been Looking For

Once you hit your late 40s, the odds are against you when it comes to hair loss—no matter if you’re a man or a woman.

For ladies, hair thinning and hair loss is most likely to occur after menopause. Additionally, an estimated 30 million women are affected by androgenetic alopecia—and it can start as early as your teens.

This unfortunate reality has birthed an entire industry dedicated to all things hair growth and thickening. While there are effective products out there, everyone’s hair loss needs are different. If you’ve struggled to see meaningful results with shampoos and supplements, this laser hair growth comb may just be the solution you’ve been looking for.

Follow The Science

HairMax is a tech company that offers hair regrowth products—utilizing hair growth science and research—that deliver lower laser light therapy, or LLLT. Its product line features different portable devices that use LLLT on thinning hair follicles to stimulate stronger growth and reverse hair thinning and loss. These products support natural hair growth by increasing blood circulation and removing waste in the follicle.

One of those products is their Laser Hair Growth Comb, which has been validated by seven different clinical studies. This option allows you to target areas that need it the most by delivering strong laser lights to specific parts of the scalp and hair follicles.

HairMax devices are FDA-approved and have actually been scientifically proven to work, with an average hair count increase of 129 new hairs per square inch after six months of use.

New Growth, Healthier Fuller Hair In Weeks

All HairMax devices have been found to be safe and effective when it comes to supporting new hair growth and reversing hair thinning. The studies also showed that using a Laser Hair Growth Comb won’t cause any concerning side effects. And the Amazon comments section supports these findings.

“At 46, I was looking for something, anything. I’m a woman and my already thin hair was getting even more so and I was embarrassed. I found this product,” one reviewer wrote. “I don’t know if it’s a miracle but I [definitely] have noticeable new hair growth, my hair is getting longer and filling in and getting thicker. It feels and looks thicker.”

HairMax products are recommended for adults over the age of 18, and the best results are achieved when treatment is started at the first sign of hair loss. The company recommends using its devices three days a week, eight to 11 minutes at a time, to keep up the hair growth.

