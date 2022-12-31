Want More Voluminous Hair? Our Top Finds This Year To Help Treat Hair Loss, Thinning, And Flat Strands

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Hair thinning or loss can affect us at any point in our lives, but it becomes especially prevalent as we age. In fact, hair loss has been directly linked to hormonal changes before and during menopause. (As if the hot flashes, brain fog, and night sweats weren’t enough.)

Unfortunately, there is still a notable stigma around hair loss—particularly in women. We want to break down the negative connotations surrounding this common phenomenon while seeking out effective, accessible solutions to help you feel more like yourself.

Not every solution will work for everyone, so time and patience are vital in finding the right one for you. Here are some of the well-loved products, treatments, solutions, and techniques we have found this year to combat or camouflage thinning hair.

1. The One Product That Can Provide Instant Lift

Let’s start with one of the easiest solutions for fine or thinning hair: texturizing spray.

This dry finishing product gives your tresses softness and body without weighing them down while absorbing excess oil. It’s a lot like dry shampoo, except it will provide more volume to those with fine, thin hair.

We outline several high-quality options in our texturizing spray round-up, ranging from under $8 to $50.

2. Try This Celeb Favorite Volumizing Spray

Speaking of volumizing sprays, Brooke Shields attributes Serge Normant’s Dream Big Instant Volumizing Spray for her shiny, touchable, and full-bodied hair.

This dry spray has the dual benefits of adding touchable volume and strengthening hair thanks to natural minerals and proteins that work to create mega lift and texture.

It’s no wonder Shields (as well as Sarah Jessica Parker, Meghan Markle, and Julia Roberts) love this product so much.

3. Wash Your Hair Upside Down

Leave it to TikTok to come up with the zaniest (but surprisingly effective) hair volumizing solutions. One trend that took the social media platform by storm earlier this year was upside-down washing.

The name speaks for itself: rather than lathering and conditioning your hair standing upright, you do your hair care routine with your locks hanging upside-down.

Trichologists (hair and scalp specialists) say that upside-down washing stimulates hair growth by improving circulation to the scalp and alleviating the constant pressure of water directly on the crown.

4. You Might Be Using The Wrong Hairbrush

You can try all the hair products you want, but if you’re not using the right hair brush, all your experimenting (and spending) could be for naught.

Did you know that different hair brushes are designed for different uses? We break down some of the most common types, including detangler wet brushes, thermal brushes, wide-tooth combs, bristle brushes, and teasing brushes, so you can find your best tool for the job.

5. A Replumping Hair Mask Is Great For Thin Strands

René Furtere was a hairstylist and salon owner in mid-20th-century France whose ideas about hair regrowth and rejuvenation were insightful far beyond his time. His philosophy was that “beautiful hair grows from a healthy scalp, like a plant in fertile soil,” and his products embody this idea.

The René Furtere Replumping Conditioning Mask is specifically designed for thinning, aging hair. According to a consumer test, 90% of women felt their hair was “re-densified” after four weeks of use.

6. Find Your Ideal Minoxidil Dose

Until 2014, high-dose minoxidil products (a.k.a. Rogaine) were only approved by the FDA for men’s use (seriously?!). Thankfully, women now have a science-backed hair loss solution that is available in 2% and 5% concentrations.

Nioxin Hair Regrowth Treatment For Women With Minoxidil 2% is one option we discovered this year, with some shoppers saying it is “liquid gold.”

Another great option is Keranique’s 5% minoxidil topical foam that can help stop hair loss on the top of the scalp and support hair regrowth.

7. Take A Cue From Rikki Lake And Jennifer Grey

Both Rikki Lake and Jennifer Grey shared their hair loss (and regrowth) journey on social media this year, and we were blown away by the results of their Harklinikken hair regimen.

Harklinikken, which translates to “hair clinic” in Danish, creates highly specialized, paraben- and fragrance-free hair products that focus on an individual’s specific hair and scalp needs. Lake and Grey both use their shampoo, conditioner, and custom extract, and the results speak for themselves.

8. Experiment With Alyssa Milano’s Regimen

When actress Alyssa Milano’s long-haul COVID-19 caused extreme hair loss, she turned to her stylist, Lihn Nguyen, who recommended Nioxin.

Nioxin offers a wide range of formulas for particular hair types and thinning progressions, all of which are designed to help stop hair loss from breakage, promote a healthy scalp for new healthy new growth, and strengthen existing strands.

Milano also swears by Nutrafol, a daily supplement designed to target root causes of hair loss like stress, hormonal shifts, lifestyle, nutrition, and metabolism.

9. Get A Quick Fix With Scalp Foundation

Good things take time, and unfortunately, that also pertains to hair regrowth. If you’re looking for a short-term solution to hair thinning or loss, scalp foundation might be a viable option for you.

Scalp foundation, also called hair or scalp concealer, is a temporary topical product that provides pigment to the scalp to give the appearance of fuller, thicker hair, evens out hairlines, and can even cover roots between color applications. How’s that for a win-win-win product?

More From Suggest