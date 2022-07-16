If You Aren’t Using SPF For Your Hair, You’re Probably Causing Serious Damage

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

It’s always a good idea to protect your skin from sun damage regardless of the season. Sun exposure is responsible for sunburn, premature aging, and skin cancer.

Thankfully, there are several steps one can take to protect their skin from the sun, such as applying broad-spectrum sunscreens and layering clothing. But there might be other important tips we’re overlooking when it comes to sun safety.

In spite of the fact that we are all familiar with the need for protecting our skin from the sun, we often neglect to protect our hair and our scalp when it comes to protection from the sun. Unfortunately, the hair and scalp are just as likely to get sun damage as the skin from being in the sun.

What’s worse? UV (ultraviolet) light does not discriminate, as all hair types are prone to sun damage regardless of color or texture. Most commonly, the sun damages the outside of the hair strand, also known as the cuticle, when exposed to sunlight for too long. Due to this, hair may appear discolored, dry, and brittle. Additionally, it is more likely to break and have split ends, as well as being thin and frizzy.

RELATED: 7 Ways You’re Secretly Damaging Your Hair On A Daily Basis

As with your skin, if you want to preserve your scalp as well as your precious strands of hair, then you need to take precautions.

The One Product Your Summer Self-Care Routine Is Missing

To minimize premature thinning, frizzy, dull, lifeless, or damaged hair, choose products with SPF to shield your hair and scalp from harmful UV rays. Here are our top picks for the best sun safety hair products.

Protect your hair and scalp, and also the environment, with this non-greasy, organic SPF mist that will provide the ultimate sun protection. COOLA Organic Scalp & Hair Sunscreen Mist provides both hair and scalp protection without weighing hair down. Furthermore, it boasts an exceptional natural ocean sage scent with an incomparably remarkable lightweight feel.

In reviews, users rave about how this particular formula leaves their hair feeling neither greasy nor sticky while shielding them from burns and maintaining the color of their hair.

“I feel like the part in my hair gets burned over and over again every summer, and I’ve tried every product. This is the best I’ve tried,” one reviewer shared, “It’s not sticky or greasy. Love it.”

A nutrient- and antioxidant-rich UV spray, SEVEN’s Rinzu COVER UV Spray prevents color fading and preps hair for a high shine. It is ideal for color-treated hair. Aside from zinc, galanga root, and white tea, these nutrients are effective UV shields. Furthermore, sweet almonds condition and protect the hair follicle from breaks, brittleness, and damage.

While a subtle but sweet grapefruit scent, this mist helps protect your strands from the sun’s harmful rays, pollutants, and other environmental stressors.

Among the top brands of sunscreen, Banana Boat stands out as well-known and trusted for good reason. In addition to being affordable and easy to use, Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen offers great protection for both your scalp and hair.

This lightweight but powerful UVA/UVB broad spectrum protection is both reef-friendly and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. Plus, the formula won’t dry out your strands or leave hair feeling greasy, either.

More From Suggest