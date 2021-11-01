3 Easy ‘Hacks’ For Mature Hair For Healthy, Voluminous Strands

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

As we age, having a head of thick, healthy hair becomes more and more of a challenge. But there are plenty of tips and tricks to help your hair look its absolute best—no matter your hair type or how old you are.

Suzanne the Beauty Shaman on TikTok shared three hacks for mature hair that came from a process of trial and error. With these products, you can get a wavy, healthy look that will have your friends asking “How do I get my hair to look like that?”

Hack #1—The Virtue Restorative Treatment Mask

The first mature hair hack that Suzanne shared was the Virtue Restorative Treatment Mask, which she uses once a week. It’s an ultra-nourishing, super-strengthening mask that’s made to treat every hair type. And it will transform your hair’s health in just three minutes.

A fav of Jennifer Garner, this product will give your hair an instant infusion of shine, moisture, and resiliency. But, it won’t weigh your hair down. If you want to reinvigorate your locks and see silky soft hair, the Virtue Restorative Treatment Mask is the way to go. More than 90% of users felt their hair was healthier and more nourished after just four uses.

Hack #2—Toppik Hair Building Fibers

The next hack on the list is Toppik Hair Building Fibers. This product will help hide gray roots, while adding thickness and density. Made from natural, colored Keratin protein that is statically charged, Toppik Hair Building Fibers will intertwine with your existing hair each time you use it.

The result is a completely natural look that can resist wind, rain, and perspiration. When you are done with the product, all you have to do is shampoo your hair for easy removal. And reviewers can’t stop giving this affordable product glowing reviews.

Available in nine different shades, Toppik will instantly transform your fine, thinning locks. In just a matter of seconds, you’ll have the look of thicker, fuller hair while covering gray roots and color-treated root regrowth.

Hack #3—A Three-Quarter Inch Curling Iron

To get the wavy effect that Suzanne showed off in her video, she says that a 3/4 inch curling iron is the way to do it. The TikToker has an angled bob cut with short bangs that hits right below the chin and compliments her face shape. This is a great haircut for mature hair, and Suzanne kicks it up a notch by adding a wavy effect with the curling iron.

For a slightly larger curl, you can opt for a one-inch model, or even an inch-and-a-half. However, the curling iron doesn’t have to be pricey. For step-by-step instructions on how to curl your hair to get the wavy look, take a look at Suzanne’s video below:

Shop The Products

VIRTUE Restorative Treatment Hair Mask amazon.com $32.00 Buy Now The science can't lie: the proprietary Alpha Keratin60ku(R) found in Virtue products mimics the keratin found in our natural hair. The results are hair that is repaired from the inside out, leaving strands stronger, shiner, and healthier.

Toppik Hair Building Fibers amazon.com $24.95 Buy Now Instantly cover thin patches, gray or overgrown roots, and add instant volume with this revolutionary hair building fibers. It's as easy as shaking onto the spots you need extra coverage.