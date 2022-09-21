‘Hair Botox’ Could Be The Fix For Your Dry, Lifeless Locks

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Hair botox has been around for more than a decade, but it recently became a popular topic on social media and beyond. It’s a technique designed to repair damaged and broken hair fibers using fortifying ingredients including caviar oil, antioxidants, vitamin B5, vitamin E, and collagen complex.

Whether you’ve used the curling iron on high one too many times, your hair is genetically inclined to be dry and prone to split ends, or shifting hormones are taking their toll, stylists swear by these chemical-free (despite the name) conditioning treatments for all hair types.

Other approaches like steaming or switching up your hair brush can also improve hair’s texture and volume. But if you’re looking for a long-lasting method for making your hair seriously fuller, shinier, and smoother, you might want to give “hair botox” a try. And it’s not as scary as it sounds.

Wait, Hair Injections?

Hair botox does not actually involve needles nor does it contain botulinum toxin, which is the chemical that freezes foreheads and smooths crows feet. It’s a bit of a misnomer because hair botox is more of a filler (like, say, Radiesse or Juvederm) than a neurotoxin. Similar to Botox, it smooths, but it does so by filling and plumping rough, damaged hair shafts rather than immobilizing them. Still, hair botox is fun to say, and the name has stuck, so who are we to argue?

Several brands make versions of hair botox products, all of which promise to leave your locks more manageable, strong, and soft. The formulations vary, but most are non-toxic and won’t damage your hair.

Is Hair Botox For You?

Unlike keratin treatments, another in-salon smoothing technique, hair botox does not contain formaldehyde or other harsh chemicals, so stylists say it’s safe for virtually all hair types.

At-home kits range from $30-$150; salon treatments start at $150 and can be upwards of $300, depending on your location. The process involves several steps, all of which are crucial for optimal results. But you can buy the products piecemeal, so be sure to closely follow the package instructions. Each treatment will take 2-3 hours to complete.

One popular home kit is the Majestic Hair Botox Treatment, which is available on Amazon.

The Majestic kit includes four bottles: cleanser, treatment, protectant, and sealer. Start the process by washing your hair with the Majestic Clarifying Shampoo. Then blow-dry to about 90% dryness.

Next, apply the Majestic Hair Botox Treatment in sections with a color brush. Let the treatment sit for 50-75 minutes, then lightly rinse. Blow dry the hair completely and flat iron the hair at 450 degrees to seal in the treatment. The real magic happens after the heat application.

The clarifying shampoo gets rid of hard water impurities and deep cleans the scalp, and is an important prep step. The treatment employs collagen, amino acids, and vitamins to fill in and resurface the hair. The sulfate-free shampoo plus the hydrating conditioner will help maintain the results, which should last between two and four months.

This at-home treatment has some serious science behind it. The patented K18 mask renews hair to “nearly virgin” levels of smooth and shiny, whether it’s damaged by bleach, color, chemical services, heat, or all of the above.

Scientists at K18 spent a decade studying the entire hair genome to come up with a unique molecule that’s just the right size and structure to reconnect broken polypeptide chains, which are responsible for hair strength and elasticity.

It works in just 4 minutes and won’t wash away, mimicking the natural building blocks of hair. And this smaller, 15 ml bottle is a nice way to make sure you like the product before going for the larger 50 ml version.

Another popular in-home hair botox treatment is L’Oreal Professional’s Fiberceutic. It contains intra-cylane, a molecule small enough to enter the hair shaft to plump, soften, and reduce frizz. It also helps prevent breakage and split ends.

Hair.com recommends this weekly as a stand-in for the full hair botox regimen if you don’t have 2-3 hours to spare. Infused with argan and camellia oils, it can restore smoothness and sheen in just five to 10 minutes.

