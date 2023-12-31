gypsy-rose-blanchard-thanks-her-supporters-in-heartfelt-video-following-prison-release

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is looking forward to her new life after her December 28th prison release, and she’s thanking all of her supporters for helping her get through more than eight years behind bars.

The convict-turned-celebrity posted a short video for her followers today. In it, she gave a shoutout to everyone who stood by her as she served her sentence for second-degree murder, and she detailed her immediate personal plans.

Gypsy Rose shares TikTok video thanking her supporters. pic.twitter.com/3IfJdgRHnE — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 31, 2023

“Hey, everyone, this is Gypsy. I’m finally free!” she began in a video shared by Pop Crave. “I just want to send a quick video to thank everyone for the massive amount of support that I’ve been getting on social media.”

“Everyone has been really, really nice and supportive,” she continued. “I really appreciate that. It’s nice to be home. I’m back in Louisiana enjoying a beautiful day outside, and I’ve got a lot of great things happening really soon.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard to Release a New E-Book

Blanchard went on to share that a documentary series titled The Personal Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard will soon premiere. The first hour of the six-part special kicks off on Lifetime on January 5. In it, she shares her experiences as the victim of Munchausen by proxy and details the subsequent murder of her mother.

The 32-year-old also revealed that she authored an e-book titled Released: Conversations of the Eve of Freedom, which officially drops on January 9th, but is available for pre-order now.

“It’s not a rehashing of everything that happened,” she said of the project. “It’s more of my reflection on everything I have learned and experienced in the last eight and a half years.”

“And again, just thank you guys for all the support, and keep watching,” she concluded.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was sentenced to 10 years in prison after she helped convince her former boyfriend, Nicholas Godejoh, to kill her mother, Dee Dee. Godejoh is currently serving a life sentence.

Blanchard has gained a massive following because of the circumstances of her crime. Many people believe she should have been cleared of all charges because of the abuse she suffered throughout her formative years.

A parole board granted Blanchard an early release after serving the state’s minimum 85% of her sentence.