Gypsy Rose Blanchard Slams Tourists Visiting Location of Mother’s Death

Nine years after her mother Dee Dee was stabbed to death by Nicholas Godejohn, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has slammed tourists visiting the location where the murder took place.

Gypsy Rose unleashed in the comment section of a TikTok video featuring her former Springfield, MO home, where the now infamous murder occurred.

“Y’all have no respect or decency,” Gypsy Rose Blanchard declared. “A tragedy happened in that house yet y’all visit it as if it was the Grand Canyon.”

It didn’t take long for other TikTok users to point out Gypsy Rose’s involvement in her mother’s murder. “Bish you are the reason [for] the ‘tragedy,’” one TikToker said before calling Gyspy Rose “worthless.”

Another TikToker called Gypsy Rose out for being a “master manipulator” and sociopath. “And now she’s asking for handouts because she’s pregnant,” they continued. “She’s just like her mother.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard plotted with her ex, Nicholas Godejohn, to kill Dee Dee on June 9, 2015. While Dee Dee was asleep, Gypsy Rose let Nicholas into the home. He then stabbed Dee Dee 17 times in the back.

Following the murder, Gypsy Rose and Nicholas ran off and were eventually found at Nicholas’ house in Wisconsin.

While Nicholas was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, Gypsy Rose Blanchard pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. She was sentenced to only 10 years in prison but was released after eight years. She left prison in late Dec. 2023.

Although she was married to Ryan Scott Anderson when she left prison, Gyspy Rose has since moved on to date her former fiance, Ken Urker. The couple is expecting their first child in early 2025.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Former Home Has Turned Into a Tourist Attraction

In early Jan. 2024, the owners of Gypsy Rose’s former home, as well as the neighbors, struggled with unwanted guests in the neighborhood as the now infamous property became a tourist attraction.

Following Gypsy Rose’s prison release, the number of people with out-of-state license plates increased significantly in the neighborhood.

One neighbor revealed some of the tourists had difficulty finding the home since it was repainted and the wheelchair ramp that Gysy Rose used is no longer in the front yard.

The neighbor also stated that she refused to provide any details about the home to any tourists driving around. She said her reluctantness was to help protect the current owners of the home.

Another neighbor also said the situation has been stressful for the neighborhood. He then stated the house should have been torn down after Dee Dee’s murder.