gypsy-rose-blanchard-shows-off-her-body-one-week-after-giving-birth

Felon-turned-fashionista Gypsy Rose Blanchard revealed her slim postpartum body a week after having her first child with baby daddy Ken Urker.

Last Friday, the 33-year-old took to her Instagram Story to share a cheerful selfie, showcasing her in a fitted off-white tank top.

“Almost a week postpartum,” Blanchard not so humbly noted.

Image via Instagram / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Remarkably, she and Urker welcomed their daughter, Aurora Raina Urker, on December 28 — exactly one year after her release from Missouri’s Chillicothe Correctional Center. Since then, she has remained on parole.

Of course, Blanchard spent eight years of a 10-year sentence for the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, who had spent her daughter’s entire life fabricating illnesses she never had.

Blanchard was found guilty of second-degree murder after her former boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, fatally stabbed Dee Dee in their Missouri home in 2015. While Blanchard enjoys life as a reality TV star, author, and influencer, Godejohn spends his time locked behind bars, serving a life sentence.

The Past Two Years Have Been a Whirlwind of Romance for Gypsy Rose Blanchard

The past two years have been a rollercoaster ride of romance for Blanchard.

Blanchard tied the knot with Ryan Anderson in 2022 while behind bars. Fast forward to her release in December 2023, and the prison love story unraveled just three months later. By April, she was back in the arms of Urker, rekindling their romance after calling off their engagement in 2019.

She announced she was pregnant with Urker’s child (following a test to ensure Anderson wasn’t the father) this past July. Meanwhile, she finalized her divorce with Anderson last month.

Photo by Ken Urker/Instagram

Leading up to the birth, Blanchard revealed how important bring a mother was to her.

“All the things that I wanted in a mother, I want to give to this baby,” she told People last summer. “My mother told me I was never going to get married, raise a family, have kids, or do any of that.”

“So, to be here, standing on my own two feet and expecting my first baby, that’s something I’ve reached as an achievement and a personal goal.”

“I thank God every day that I am now having this second chance at life with a kid of my own,” she added.

“I can’t wait to have those first steps, the first cry, the first scraped knee, all those firsts. That’s the little milestones that I look forward to having,” she said at the time. “I can’t wait to be a mom.”