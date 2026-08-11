Two New Yorkers Lethally Struck By Vessel During Medical Emergency

Two New York men died Sunday after a boating incident on Kyser Lake in Manheim, New York, that began when one man suffered a medical emergency in the water, and another tried to help him.

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The incident occurred around 2:40 p.m. on August 9, according to the New York State Police. Authorities said two pontoon boats had loosely connected as they traveled along the East Canada Creek channel near the 175-acre lake.

What started as a medical emergency turned into two fatalities as nearby sailors tried their best to help.

Larry B. Barton, 78, of Dolgeville, rode on a blue pontoon boat when he entered the water without a life jacket. Suddenly, he experienced an unidentified medical emergency while in the lake.

Frank H. Decker, 52, of Little Falls, was operating the boat but immediately went into the water to help Barton. He left the vessel unattended while he attempted to assist Barton.

Lynn Richards, 65, also of Little Falls, operated the second pontoon boat that remained tied to Decker’s vessel. After Richards saw the emergency, he tried to help Decker and Barton.

Tragedy Struck During The Rescue Effort

During the rescue attempt, Richards tried to take control of Decker’s boat. State police said Richards accidentally moved the drive lever into forward gear rather than reverse.

The boat then struck a rock cliff, which sent Richards into the water. The vessel continued moving after the collision and struck Richards, causing critical injuries.

Emergency responders could not save Barton or Richards. Authorities pronounced both men dead at the scene. Decker managed to escape the incident without injury, according to a New York State Police spokesperson who spoke with PEOPLE.

Local officials transported the two bodies to the coroner for autopsies scheduled for August 10. State police said the investigation remains ongoing. Authorities also said they do not suspect foul play.

Authorities have not yet identified the medical emergency that caused Barton to enter the water.

State police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.