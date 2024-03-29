Gypsy Rose Blanchard Separates From Husband, Internet Loses It: ‘Guess the D Wasn’t That Fire’

Gypsy Rose Blanchard revealed yesterday that she and her husband, Ryan Anderson, are separating — and the internet is going wild.

When Gypsy Rose was initially released from prison in late 2023, she made a comment about her intimate life with her husband, saying his “D is fire.” Now, many users on X (previously Twitter) are making jokes about the situation by quoting her.

gypsy rose is getting a divorce? …. i guess the d wasn’t fire after all — kayla ౨ৎ (@souraindrops) March 29, 2024

Internet Goes Wild Over Gypsy Rose and Husband’s Separation

Many people are up in arms over Gypsy Rose’s separation from her husband. It was just a few months ago that Gypsy and Ryan did several interviews together post-prison-release, gushing about their love.

Originally, the two met while Gypsy Rose was still in jail. They got married in 2022 — over a year before her release.

In an interview with People in 2023, Gypsy Rose even mentioned the two were planning to have a reception or redo wedding with their family and friends.

“I deserve that. He deserves that. Our prison wedding was just something to where we can make our vows to each other. It was something that meant something to us. And I think the party is kind of for everybody else and us, but mostly for everybody else.”

However, a few months later now, she released this statement on Facebook on Thursday:

“People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

Despite the array of comments on social media, many fans wish them both the best in their healing. For now, Gypsy Rose has followed the advice of her parole officer and has deleted her public social media accounts.