Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals She Was Asked Out Over 250 Times in Prison

Although she ultimately married her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, Gypsy Rose Blanchard said she received hundreds of dating offers while in prison.

During her recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Blanchard stated that 250 men reached out to her “from all countries” wanting to date her while she was in prison for the murder of her mother, Dee Dee. However, only one man stood out for her, and that was Ryan.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard shares that she was asked out over "250" times via letters while she was in prison, but only Ryan Anderson was the one to catch her eye. pic.twitter.com/SQRAbCA4SM — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 5, 2024

“Well, Ryan’s from Louisana, and I’m originally from Louisiana,” Gypsy Rose Blanchard explained. “[When] I saw that, I’m kinda like, ‘Hey, someone from my home state.’ so I wrote him a letter back.”

Blanchard then shared that she and Ryan quickly became friends. “Of course, [we became] more than friends, and then now we’re married,” she noted.

Ryan then said that instead of considering him and Gypsy Rose newlyweds, he thinks of them as “newly-together-wed.” They have been married in 2022. “It’s nice,” he said. “it’s what I’ve been waiting for.”

Ryan and Gypsy Rose pointed out that they are still learning about each other. “It was like integrating into our new life together, and just settling into married life,” said Blanchard. “We cooked our first dinner together and you know, it’s fun. We’re learning about each other. I’ve already told him to put the toilet seat down several times.”

Gypsy Rose and Ryan admitted there were initially some concerns from their families about the relationship. But that didn’t stop them from continuing on and even getting married.

“[The choice was] one of those [where] we knew what we wanted to do,” Ryan stated. “She’s never got to live her life before, so it’s one of those where, you know, her parents were like, ‘Let her live it.’ And that’s what they did.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Said She Was ‘Tired’ Of Being Alone Before Meeting Ryan

While continuing to talk about the relationship with her husband, Ryan, Gypsy Rose Blanchard admitted she was tired of being alone before meeting him.

“I think that spending eight and a half years in prison, all I was, was all alone,” she explained. “And I was tired of sleeping in a bed by myself. I was tired of feeling like I had no one to share memories with.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard then said that she always knew that she wanted to share her life with someone. She just didn’t know who. “And now, I know who.”

Both Gypsy and Ryan added that they remain focused on learning more about one another before they think about starting a family. “We’re just trying to start off the marriage on a good foot before we bring kids into this situation right now,” Blanchard insisted.