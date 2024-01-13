gypsy-rose-blanchard-reveals-first-tv-show-she-watched-after-prison-release

As she continues to enjoy her freedom, Gypsy Rose Blanchard spoke about the first TV show she watched following her release from prison.

While speaking to Barstool’s Robbie Fox on his My Mom’s Basement podcast, Blanchard revealed she ended up watching Obi-Wan Kenobi right when she got home. She told Fox that she was a huge Star Wars fan. “It came out last year and I was like, ‘Oh, my God I’m dying to see this!’” she said. “So it was like the first thing I watched.”

Apparently the first thing Gypsy Rose Blanchard did when she got out of prison was watch Obi-Wan Kenobi 😂 pic.twitter.com/qvBKys7CQM — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) January 12, 2024

The chat with Fox comes just after Gypsy Rose Blanchard reflected on her life since the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Gypsy Rose was found guilty of second-degree murder for her mother’s death and was sentenced to 10 years in prison for her crime. However, in Sept. 2023, Gypsy Rose was granted parole, serving eight years of her sentence.

When asked by Global News how she sees herself today, Gypsy Rose Blanchard said, “I see myself today as someone trying to come out of prison and start her new life..”

Blanchard also said she’s just trying to remake and reinvent herself into something her family is proud of. “I think I’m getting there,” she said. “I don’t think I’m quite there yet, but I’m liking this new version of myself.”

When asked about her new docu-series The Prison Confessions of Gyspy Rose Blanchard, she said she wanted to put out something very accurate. “I wanted to put out something that was the truth,” she pointed out. “So much of what has already been put out there was either by people that, honestly, didn’t know the ins and outs of my case or my life.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says She Still Needs Closure When It Comes to Some Questions About Her Past

While continuing to speak to Global News, Gypsy Rose Blanchard said there are some questions she has about her situation that she needs closure on. Among those questions were about her medical records.

“There are questions that I have about the surgeries that I’ve had,” she said. Blanchard said she still hasn’t had a chance to see her medical records in full. I have a lot of questions as far as what I had done to me medically. Also questions for my family about things that happened before I was even born.”

When asked why no one stepped in and removed her from her mother’s custody, Gypsy Rose Blanchard had some thoughts. “I think a big part of it was that there were people that had suspicions, family included,” she answered. “But nobody wants to rock the boat. It wasn’t brought up to other people. It wasn’t talked about.”

Blanchard said people kept their suspicions to themselves just for fear of upsetting her mom. “On the professional standpoint, I think that for those doctors that did have suspicions,” she added. “It all has to do with money, honestly. That’s my opinion about it.”