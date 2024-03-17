Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reportedly Left Social Media So She Won’t ‘Go Back to Jail’

Just after Gypsy Rose Blanchard deleted her social media accounts, rumors about why the former convict decided to walk away from the platforms began circulating.

A source close to Blanchard told PEOPLE her decision to delete her accounts was “at the advisement of her parole officer.”

“[This was] so she won’t get in trouble and go back to jail,” the insider explained.

Late last week, Gypsy Rose Blanchard announced she was deleting her accounts. She shared the news on TikTok but has since deleted her account.

“To my family, my dad, my husband. All I am is just Gypsy. And they love me for being who I am,” Blanchard said in the video. “[That is why] my private Facebook and my private Instagram has #LoveForWhoIAm as my bio.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard continued the video by stating, “Number one, to all the people that I offended with a lack of accountability, the first month or so that I was out of prison and the lack of accountability in my interviews, I’m sorry. I’m learning.”

“I take accountability for my part, and I’m saying this right now. I’m taking accountability. I did a bad thing.”

Blanchard did point out that she has been given a second chance at life and shes asking her now former followers to give her “a little grace.”

“Let my actions match my words. And we’ll go from there,” she continued. “I definitely have a good support system.”

“And I think I’m just now starting to get around to listening to my inner self instead of all the noise that’s been on social media. So with that being said, thank you so much for watching and hearing me out.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Issued a Public Apology to Those Who Felt Offended by Her ‘Lack of Accountability’

Also in her TikTok post, Gypsy Rose Blanchard apologized to those who were offended by her lack of accountability.

“[I want to give a] public apology to anyone that felt offended by my lack of accountability,” Blanchard said. She also “regrets” doing all her interviews after she left prison in late 2023. “I’m trying to take steps forward, if that makes sense,” she added.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard previously served time in prison for conspiring with her ex-boyfriend, Nicholas “Nick” Godejohn in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee in June 2015. She was charged with second-degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. However, she was granted parole in Sept. 2023.

She has since left prison and now lives with her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson. The couple married while she was behind bars.