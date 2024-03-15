Gypsy Rose Blanchard Deletes All Social Media Accounts: ‘Literally a Doorway to Hell’

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pausing to contemplate life post-prison, choosing to step away from social media to savor her private moments. In a series of TikTok videos shared on Thursday, Blanchard elaborated on her decision to delete her Instagram account. At its peak, the account had amassed over 7.8 million followers. Currently, Blanchard has a new account set to private and intends to maintain this status.

“I do my best to live my authentic life and what’s real to me, and what’s not real is social media,” she explained in the since-deleted videos (via Entertainment Tonight). “Social media is literally a doorway to hell. It’s so crazy. I can’t even wrap my head around what social media is. I thought that once I got out of prison I’d come out and I’d enjoy social media like the next person, taking selfies and just acting goofy. It’s the simple stuff in life, right?”

Blanchard confirmed she permanently deleted her account, not just temporarily deactivated it. “What happened is I had a really good conversation with my dad, actually. He gave me some guidance that I feel like I really need it. And that guidance was to show me that real life is something you can touch, something you can feel,” she continued. “People you can actually hug. And with the public scrutiny as bad as it is, I just don’t want to live my life under a microscope. So, I created my private Instagram. And I got it verified. An I had no trouble or doubts of deleting that public one.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Even Deleted TikTok Account She Posted Her Social Media Thoughts On

Gypsy Rose Blanchard expressed that many were puzzled by her decision to delete a social media account with a large following, yet she firmly stated that she does not care about followers at all. “That’s not real life,” she insisted.

Claudia Oshry and Blanchard attend “The Prison Confessions Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard” Red Carpet (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Blanchard was released from prison in December after serving 85% of her 10-year sentence. In 2016, she admitted to second-degree murder following a plan she and Nicholas Godejohn devised to kill her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, a plan Godejohn executed. Meanwhile, Godejohn received a first-degree murder conviction and a life sentence.

Of course, Gypsy Rose Blanchard had no problem being in the limelight earlier this year. Following her release from prison, Blanchard took part in an extensive media campaign to promote her Lifetime’s docuseries, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.