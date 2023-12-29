Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s ‘First Selfie of Freedom’ Sparks Internet Frenzy

A little over 24 hours after she was released from prison, Gypsy Rose Blanchard caused an internet frenzy. She did so by posting her “First Selfie of Freedom.”

In the snapshot, Blanchard was seen posing in front of a mirror in a cute blue and white hoodie, smiling ear to ear. Many of her followers were excited to see the new pic. “Yessss!!! You look so pretty [and] your hair is so healthy and long,” one follower wrote. “Hope you’re safe and having a lovely time. Go Gypsy!”

Another follower added, “Good Gypsy and you deserve the freedom, I’ve watched the Law and Crime Trial video you did and it was surprising.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from prison early after serving nearly eight years for her participation in her mother’s murder. She pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard in 2015. Nicholas Godejohn, Gypsy’s boyfriend whom she met online, had stabbed Dee Dee. The motive of the murder was to help Gypsy escape abuse by Dee Dee.

While Gypsy was in her care, Dee Dee stated her daughter suffered from numerous medical conditions including leukemia, asthma, and muscular dystrophy. She also said that Gypsy had the mental capacity of a seven-year-old due to premature birth brain damage. Turns out, none of that was true.

Gypsy was hit with a 10-year prison sentence for her role in the murder. However, she was released from Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri in the early hours of Thursday, Dec. 28.

“I’m ready for freedom,” Blanchard explained before her release. “I’m ready to expand and I think that goes for every facet of my life.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Doesn’t Justify Killing Her Mother

Although she endured so much abuse at the hands of Dee Dee, Gypsy Rose Blanchard doesn’t have any justification to kill her mother.

“No one will ever hear me say I’m proud of what I did or I’m glad that she’s dead,” Gypsy said. “I’m not proud of what I did. I regret it every single day.”

Gypsy ultimately has regrets about her actions. “If I had another chance to redo everything, I don’t know if I would go back to when I was a child and tell my aunts and uncles that I’m not sick and mommy makes me sick. Or, if I would travel back to just the point of that conversation with Nick and tell him, ‘You know what, I’m going to go tell the police everything.’ I kind of struggle with that.”

While serving her prison sentence, Gypsy Rose Blanchard wrote a memoir detailing her life, including the abuse she suffered from by her mother. The book is due to hit stores next month.