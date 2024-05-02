Gypsy Rose Blanchard Admits Media Spotlight After Prison Had ‘Negative Effect’ on Her Mental Health

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is admitting that the constant media spotlight she’s been under is harming her mental health.

Since her release from prison in late 2023, Blanchard has made headlines over her interviews, social media drama, the split from her husband Ryan Anderson, and the kindling of romance with her ex-fiance, Ken Urker. It’s no surprise that she is struggling mentally due to the attention.

While appearing on the Lifetime: Conversations on Controversies FYC event panel on Wednesday, May 1, Gypsy Rose Blanchard opened up about the excessive media attention.

“I’m very much an interview,” Blanchard told the moderator Janine Rubenstein of PEOPLE. “And so coming out and this media storm hit me, and I was… At first, I really, really was touched by the positivity that people were showing me. And then as social media began and how it always does, it turned negative. It started to have a negative effect on my mental health.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard said she became so overwhelmed by the attention she received that she decided to take a step back from the internet. This is why she decided to delete her public social media accounts.

“But I just recently got back into it,” she noted about returning to social media. “With having learned don’t read comments. So I mean, I’m just trying to live my life in the best way that I can. And like I said, that’s going to include missteps, but I learned from them.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Opens Up About the ‘Biggest Lesson’ She Learned Since Being Released From Prison

Meanwhile, Gypsy Rose Blanchard reflected on the biggest lesson she has learned since being released from prison.

“To take your time,” she explained. “Because I think too often, I get also excited about my newfound freedom, and so I think I rush to do things, I want to cram it all in, so I’m just learning to take my time.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard also shared that she’s doing very well in terms of adjusting to her life outside the prison. “These last four months has been met with challenges and ups and downs, but that’s life, right? So I’m just enjoying it.”

Blanchard served the majority of her 10-year sentence before being granted parole last fall. She was charged with second-degree murder for the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Gypsy conspired with her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, who carried out the murder.

Godejohn is currently serving a life in prison.