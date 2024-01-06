Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Her ‘In’ List for 2024: ‘More Alcohol’

Gwyneth Paltrow has officially announced what is “in” and “out” in 2024, and we’re not completely surprised.

The Oscar-winner released her “list” to People while making a red-carpet appearance for the premiere of The Brothers Sun, which her husband, Brad Falchuk, co-created for Netflix. While chatting, the 51-year-old proclaimed that “peace, understanding, rest, and more alcohol,” are in this year.

On the flip side, the Goop founder says, “Out would be abject righteousness, not wanting to understand other people’s points of view, and really big shoulder pads.”

Paltrow earned a place among health and wellness gurus after opening Goop, which offers advice on everything from fashion to meal plans. It’s also a shopping hub for the most sought-after home, body, and clothing trends.

In another interview with People, Paltrow even admitted that her husband trusts her wellness knowledge so much that he “steals” her products, especially the eye patches from the brand’s new good.clean.goop launch and the signature Goop Shampoo.

Gwyneth Paltrow Plans on Selling Goop Soon

While the actress-turned-entrepreneur has been enjoying her place as a wellness expert, she’s currently gearing up to retire. When she does, we may never see or hear from her again.

“I will literally disappear from public life,” the 51-year-old said during an Oct. interview with Bustle. “No one will ever see me again.”

Fortunately, when the Shakespeare in Love actress does decide to escape into anonymity, she won’t take Goop with her. Paltrow will stick with the company, which she founded in 2008, for “a few more years.” Then, she’ll sell so she has time to focus on her family. Gwyneth Paltrow is a mother to daughter, Apple, 19, and son, Moses, 17, both of whom she shares with her ex-husband, Chris Martin.

If all goes as planned, Paltrow will be “happy” to “make a dramatic exit” on her 55th birthday. Until then, she’ll stick around and ensure that the company is ready for whoever takes the reigns. At this point, she hasn’t even begun to figure out who will replace her.

“It’s going to be really critical to share the consumer-facing responsibility with other people,” she admitted, “I don’t know who that would be and how we would start to figure that out, but that’s going to be important.”