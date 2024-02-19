Gwen Stefani Shows Off Major Valentine’s Day Bling From Blake Shelton

Love was in the air this past week for Valentine’s Day. And though the holiday may officially be over for this year, the lovers are still gushing over each other. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, famed singer Gwen Stefani flaunted a pricey gift from her beau Blake Shelton: a diamond ring.

“I got my Valentine’s present early this year. He really mixed it up. Usually, I get amazing flowers, but this year he was like, ‘Here you go!’” she said. “He did the whole thing! I love you Blakey.”

Stefani Recalls Awkward Moment With Son

Stefani and No Doubt are arguably one of the most popular music groups ever. While the original group is not together anymore, their music lives on forever.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Stefani, the lead singer, recalled watching one of the group’s old music videos with her 10-year-old son Apollo. It led to the two of them having an awkward conversation.

“So we had to watch the ‘Don’t Speak‘ video, and he’s like, ‘But wait, which one was your boyfriend?’ It was so weird and so funny. I had to tell him each band member,” Stefani said to PEOPLE.

“That’s how much time’s gone by because he’s going to be 10! It’s just another miracle and a blessing. And it was surreal for me. I feel like we’re in the future and lightning just struck and [No Doubt] is like, ‘Here we are!’

No Doubt Star Stoked For Reunion

Coachella has quickly become one of the most famed music festivals ever. Every year some of the biggest acts in music come to grace the stage. This year, the members of “No Doubt” will reunite at the venue. Stefani told PEOPLE that when asked about doing the upcoming reunion it was easy to say yes.

“It just happened so fast, and that’s my favorite kind of thing to happen. We haven’t figured out the next steps of how we’re going to do this, but we’re just all so excited,” She said.

“And I think really just watching the internet blow up [with] how excited that the fans are? It’s inspiring us.”