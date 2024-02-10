Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Reveal Video Before Super Bowl and Fans Are Losing it

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton just dropped their new duet, “Purple Irises,” and the teaser video Stefani shared on X has fans buzzing. The song was released on streaming services and YouTube overnight, on Friday (Feb. 9).

In their respective pre-choruses, the couple reminisces. Stefani croons, “It’s not 1999 / But this face is still mine / The way you look at me / I swear my heart hits rewind.” Later Shelton belts out, “It’s not 2014 / But you still look good in those jeans / Lookin’ in the mirror /Do you see what I see?”

The duo joins for the chorus, singing, “But if someone comes along and tries to love you like I love you / Don’t know what I’d do, don’t wanna lose you / If someone comes along and tries to take you, tries to make you / Don’t let ’em change your mind / Wonder why you took a risk / On a broken heart you cannot fix / No, I never knew a love like this / Now I’m picking purple irises.”

Gwen Stefani released a clip on X of her and Blake Shelton to tease the upcoming video for the tune, set to drop on Valentine’s Day.

it’s hereeee !!! 🤍🥰 Purple Irises is out NOW !!🪻creating this song was magic + we hope u love it as much as we do 🙂 stream it now at the link in bio ✨ official lyric video coming feb 14 👀 @blakeshelton pic.twitter.com/vVUx2qGXUE — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) February 10, 2024

Of course, fans flooded X to comment on the footage, adding plenty of purple heart emojis in the process. “Love this song so much!! You guys have the best chemistry,” one fan gushed. “You guys are the cutest,” another fan agreed. One Stefani fan was in awe at the apparent love shared between the two. “I want a guy that looks at me the way Blake looks at you omg,” they wrote.

Another fan was moved by the lyrical content of the tune.”Oh my God, Gwen! It’s incredible how the lyrics and the way you sing manage to convey something pure, spiritual, and full of love. And watching this video is exactly that… pure love,” they wrote.

One bemused X user couldn’t help but be a bit green with envy. “Jezz couldn’t be just talented and funny and nice and kind had to be pretty and handsome?! You guys are adorable together,” they wrote.

This isn’t the duo’s first collaboration. Their previous songs “Nobody But You” and “Happy Everywhere” topped the country charts. In 2017, they also worked together on “You Make It Feel Like Christmas”.

Gwen Stefani will headline the “Super Bowl 58 TikTok Tailgate” tomorrow, performing “Purple Irises” with Blake Shelton. Fans can catch the performance on @NFL on TikTok.