Gwen Stefani Fans Roast Singer After She Debuts ‘Unrecognizable’ New Look

Gwen Stefani switched up her signature blonde locks on a recent episode of The Voice, causing her legion of fans to hit a sour note.

On Monday, the veteran singer changed her look with a simple detail that made a big impression, leaving fans of the NBC reality competition saying she was unrecognizable.

Many surprised fans reacted to a promotional image posted by Stefani on X ahead of the Oct. 21 episode, where she showed her support for Team Gwen during the first night of Season 26 Battles.

here we go #teamgwen it's time for the voice battles! you're all amazing !! 🎤 gx pic.twitter.com/PpXdP5hfmX — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) October 21, 2024

The image shows the 55-year-old sitting in the show’s iconic red chair, wearing a bright yellow and green floral tank dress with chunky metal bracelets. Stefani opted for a natural makeup look, enhancing her features with peach lipstick, blush, and a hint of shimmery eye shadow.

Of course, Gwen’s hair switch-up is what had fans abuzz. She styled her long blonde hair with a middle part and added a full, blunt fringe. Whether her bangs were cut or she used a temporary clip-in style, this change completely transformed her look.

Fans Have Decidedly Mixed Reactions to Gwen Stefani’s New Daring Hair Style

Of course, fans flooded social media to weigh in with their thoughts on Gwen’s mini-makeover.

“I don’t like this new look! I don’t know where to start. Where did beautiful Gwen go?!” one fashion-forward fan bemoaned on X. “You don’t even look like Gwen Stefani. I MISS GWEN STEFANI,” a second fan exclaimed. “Gwen fire your stylist,” a third onlooker insisted. “That wig w/the bangs does nothing at all for you.”

Meanwhile, yet another fashionista fan attacked Gwen’s dress. “It’d be cute if not for the matronly 60’s style dress,” the threads judge wrote.

However, many fans rushed to praise Gwen’s fresh fall reboot.

“Go #TeamGwen I love the sunflower dress! Beautiful as always!!” one Stefani lover gushed. “The natural looks amazing. You looked absolutely beautiful tonight on the Voice,” another fan added.

“I love the new look! Bangs are so becoming and beautiful on you,” a third Gwen supporter chimed in.

One fan seemed to think Blake Shelton’s lifestyle had finally rubbed off on Gwen’s look.

“Pretty sure she has a farm and love the softer look. The sunflowers are great and you look happy,” they reasoned.

Unsurprisingly, yet another fan summed up the whole affair by highlighting Stefani’s timeless beauty.

“You age like fine wine,” they wrote.