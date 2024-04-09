gwen-stefani-speaks-out-about-blake-shelton-divorce-rumors

Gwen Stefani admits the gossip circulating about her marriage to country star Blake Shelton gets to her sometimes.

During a recent interview with NYLON, the Hollerback Girl songstress stated that while she loves Shelton, she does struggle when it comes to discussions about her marriage.

“Even though I know the truth of what’s happening today, you still create drama in your own mind about your insecurities and what might happen,” Gwen Stefani explained. “The truth is I am in love with my best friend. And all this s— I’m thinking of in my brain, that’s all it is s— I’m overthinking.”

Stefani further pointed out that when it comes to love, nothing else matters. “When you’re in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us,” she continued. “You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship – I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something. it’s just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is.”

Although they have very different music backgrounds, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have done multiple projects together. “I’m always going to want to write music with Blake Shelton,” Stefani added.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton first met on the set of NBC’s hit singing competition series The Voice in 2014. They were both coaches. At that time, Shelton was married to fellow country star, Miranda Lambert. Stefani was married to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale and shared three sons Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.

In 2015, Shelton and Lambert ended their marriage after four years. Stefani and Rossdale divorced in 2016. After that, the duo started dating and found love. They got married in 2021.

Gwen Stefani Once Said Blake Shelton ‘Changed Her Life’

While speaking to PEOPLE last fall, Gwen Stefani opened up about her relationship with Blake Shelton.

“I didn’t see any of this coming with Blake,” Stefani admitted. “This was just a big old ‘What?’ It was an amazing gift to experience love like that for the first time.”

Noting that Shelton has made a huge impact on her, Gwen Stefani said, “He’s changed my life… when I [stated dating] Blake, that’s when I felt home, like, ‘Oh, this is where I’m supposed to be, with this guy.”

Further speaking about her time in Shelton’s home state of Oklahoma, Stefani said she’s adjusting to urban life. “I am not really a dirt person, a bug person,” she said. “I don’t like that much humidity. But it’s so beautiful [in Oklahoma], and you kind of feel like you’re going into this vortex. Nature – and God – is all right there.”