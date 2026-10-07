‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘The 100’ Star Reveals Death of Wife

Former Grey’s Anatomy actor Isaiah Washington recently shared that his wife, Jenisa Garland, privately passed away in 2025.

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Washington just now publicly disclosed the news to his fans in an Instagram post on Saturday.

“Yes…the rumors are true,” he wrote alongside a photo of his wife. “My dear wife of 29 years collapsed suddenly on May 31, 2025 and passed away on June 9, 2025. It came as a huge shock to me and our entire family.”

Actor Isaiah Washington and wife Jenisa Garland arrive to the premiere of Magnolia Pictures’ ‘I Am Not Your Negro’ at LACMA on January 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Tara Ziemba/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

In the post, he explained that his wife “succumbed to a massive hemorrhagic stroke and never recovered.” He also warned his followers, “some headaches are not just headaches or migraines, they can be much worse and a warning sign.”

Washington urged people to get a brain scan if needed, and “take those headaches seriously.”

Speaking again of his wife, he wrote, “She has been gone 16 months now, but she left 3 incredibly amazing children behind to continue her legacy.”

“I don’t know if this is an appropriate post, because Jenisa Washington was extremely private,” he admitted. “But I guess I just have to be reprimanded from her on the other side. 🙏🏾”

Several of Washington’s fellow actors left messages of support.

“So very sorry Isaiah❤️,” Viola Davis wrote.

Actress Tichina Arnold commented, “You already know IW. Always Love for you & your tribe. Ase.’”

“It is appropriate, brother. We all need to pay better attention to what we are going through physically and mentally. Love to you and your family ❤️💔,” actor Michael Beach wrote.

“The most beautiful fierce and stellar human ❤️🙏,” actress Carrie Ann Moss added.

On Monday, Washington paid tribute to actor-comedian Reggie McFadden, whose death was announced the day before.

“RIP Reggie McFadden,” he wrote. “Say hello to Jenisa Washington, because it was you who introduced me to her in 1995. 🙏🏾”