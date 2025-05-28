Greyhound Bus Crash Leaves 2 Dead, Over 30 Injured

A Greyhound bus crashed in Tennessee, leaving over 30 people injured and at least two dead, according to PEOPLE. This horrific accident occurred on Monday, May 26. Emergency responders arrived at the crash on Highway 70 East around 6:48 PM.

2 Dead, More Than 30 Injured After Greyhound Bus Crash

The Madison County Fire Rescue described the Greyhound bus collision as a “mass casualty,” per its Facebook statement. “This mass casualty incident involved 39 patients, with around 27 requiring ambulance transport,” it wrote. “Emergency personnel remain actively on scene working diligently.”

All agencies involved in this response were MCFD, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and MedCenter EMS. “We deeply appreciate the collaboration and dedication of all agencies involved,” it said.

They then asked the community to avoid that area for several hours so emergency personnel could manage the situation safely. “Our thoughts are with all those affected by this incident, and we remain committed to providing the highest level of care and support.”

The bus was traveling from Memphis to Nashville before the crash, according to a Greyhound spokesperson. They also proved that on top of 39 passengers, there was the bus operator and a relief driver.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to their loved ones, and our thoughts remain with everyone affected by this tragic event,” said the spokesperson.

The two fatalities from this casualty were confirmed with PEOPLE via Jason Pack from the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security. They also mentioned that one of the victims was a passenger on the Greyhound bus.

“Both victims were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville for forensic examination and positive identification,” said Pack to the outlet. Pack also confirmed that the accident involved the bus and a passenger vehicle.

Although Pack verified that 33 people received medical treatment, it was mainly “out of an abundance of caution.” Meanwhile, six passengers declined medical aid.

Since the incident, Greyhound has initiated their own investigation. We don’t yet know how the crash happened and who was responsible. What we do know is that most hospitalized victims have been released.