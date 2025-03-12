Teen ‘Fighting for His Life’ After School Bus Crash That Injured 15

A 14-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he and several others were injured in a terrifying bus crash earlier this week.

Videos by Suggest

CBS News reports that the crash occurred on the Garden State Parkway in Bergen County, New Jersey, around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Mar. 10. A New Jersey State Police spokesperson confirmed it was a single-vehicle accident, with the bus veering off the road and flipping over.

Following the crash, the bus was seen on its side facing the wrong way on the highway. Skid marks were also visible on a nearby embankment.

More than a dozen people were on the bus, which was from a rabbinical school in Lakewood. The bus was heading to New York to attend a post-wedding celebration.

“A 14-year-old boy is fighting for his life this morning after being pinned under the overturned bus on the Parkway,” Montvale Mayor Mike Ghassali revealed in a social media post less than 24 hours later. “Rockland Hatzoloh Ambulance Corps transported all 13 boys to local hospitals.

Law enforcement officials further revealed that in addition to the critically injured 14-year-old, 13 of the 29 students on the bus, plus the 44-year-old driver, suffered minor injuries.

Bus Crash Witnesses Speak Out After the Terrifying Accident

Meanwhile, the witnesses of the bus crash described the terrifying accident.

“I saw a head injury, like a lot of blood and stuff. It just did not look good,” witness Lima Deacy recalled. “I’m praying for all the families and everybody involved.”

Another witness, Laura Santacruz, also stated, “Outside our window, you could see somebody being loaded onto an ambulance. It broke my heart.”

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy was briefed on the situation. The crash is under investigation.