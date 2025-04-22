lil-uzi-vert-rushed-to-hospital-via-ambulance

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert was rushed to a New York City hospital by ambulance on Monday.

Videos by Suggest

TMZ Hip Hop reports paramedics were called for a “sick person” at a Lower Manhattan hotel in the afternoon hours of Apr. 21. Witnesses stated they saw the rapper being wheeled out of the hotel around 2:30 p.m. and loaded into an awaiting ambulance.

Lil Uzi Vert’s girlfriend and former City Girls rapper, JT, was by their side as they were placed in the ambulance.

Security held up black ambulances to block photogs from taking pictures of the scene.

Sources further told the media that the rapper was conscious when paramedics wheeled him out of the hotel and headed to the hospital. They were then taken to the emergency room and were kept overnight.

As of Tuesday morning, they were still admitted to the hospital. However, it remains unclear about his condition or why he sought medical care.

Lil Uzi Vert Called out Philadelphia Eagles Star Jalen Hurts Days Before Hospitalization

Lil Uzi Vert’s trip to the hospital comes just days after he called out Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in a social media rant.

In his Instagram Stories, the rapper called out Hurts with a picture of the football player wearing jewelry. “My diamonds better, lil big bro,” Verts stated, per Complex. They attached the instrumental version of Souls of Mischief’s “93 ‘Til Infinity” in the post.

Verts then followed up the post by demanding that Hurts wear a specific chain. The rapper then declared themselves a “king” to Hurts.

“I have the best diamonds in Philly,” Uzi noted.

In yet another post, Uzi called out Hurts for looking like Will Smith in Men in Black. “You not Wil Smith, LIL BIG BRO,” they added. “Good morning tho.”