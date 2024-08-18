great-white-singer-jack-russell-dies-at-63

Jack Russell, the lead singer of the 1980s glam hair metal band Great White, has passed away at the age of 63. On Thursday, Russell’s official Instagram account announced the news of his death.

“With tremendous sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved Jack Patrick Russell – father, husband, cousin, uncle and friend,” the statement reads. It goes on to say that Russel “passed peacefully” surrounded by family.

“[He] is loved and remembered for his sense of humor, exceptional zest for life, and unshakable contribution to rock and roll where his legacy will forever thrive,” the statement added.

Last month, Russell, who became a member of Great White in 1981, revealed that he has been diagnosed with dementia and multiple system atrophy (MSA), and he will no longer be touring.

“I am unable to perform at the level I desire and at the level you deserve,” Russell posted on Instagram on July 17. “Words cannot express my gratitude for the many years of memories, love, and support. Thank you for letting me live my dreams. You have made my life a wonder.”

MSA causes loss of coordination and balance, leading to slowness, stiffness, speech changes, and loss of control over bodily functions.

Great White Fans Pay Tribute to Jack Russell

Of course, Great White fans swiftly reacted to the news of Russell’s passing. They flooded the comments to the Instagram post confirming the news of his death with memories and praise for the 80s rock legend.

“I’m heartbroken… Fly high Jack! Thank you for your wonderful songs and voice!!”, one fan wrote. “This man and his music were a great part of my life from my 20’s to mid 30’s. There was nothing better than driving down the road blasting music by Great White,” another fan added.

Meanwhile, in response to the news of Russell’s death, Great White also issued a statement on their Instagram page.

“Our deepest condolences to the family of Jack Russell. We hope they take comfort in knowing Jack’s incredible voice will live on forever,” the band wrote.

“What do you say about someone who was there by your side on such an amazing journey, the good and the bad? We prefer to let the music fill in the blanks. All those wonderful years together will be held close to our hearts,” they added.

Great White’s most famous song, “Once Bitten, Twice Shy,” emerged from their 1989 album. Meanwhile, Russell’s solo track, “Rock Me,” also enjoyed chart success. Their videos were in heavy rotation on MTV in the late 80s and early 90s, until Grunge changed the music landscape.

Of course, in 2003, Russell and the band were involved in an infamous fire ignited by pyrotechnics during a concert in Rhode Island. According to The Associated Press, the blaze claimed the lives of 100 individuals and injured over 200 others. Among the victims was Great White guitarist Ty Longley.

Meanwhile, Russell’s survivors include his wife, Heather Ann Russell, and his son, Matthew Hucko. They also include numerous other family members and friends.