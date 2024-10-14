grandfather-dies-trying-to-save-5-year-old-grandson-from-drowning-during-beach-vacation



A 75-year-old grandfather died after trying to save his young grandson from drowning during a beach vacation in Dauphin Island, Alabama.

According to WMBF, the tragic incident happened on Thursday, Oct. 10. The grandfather noticed his grandson was in distress while swimming and to save him from a potential drowning.

However, the young boy was rescued by his older brother after the elder man struggled in the water.

Dauphin Island Police Chief Kym Claw further revealed that a surfer and two others spotted the man and swam over. They pulled him onto the surfboard and took him back to shore.

Paramedics on shore attempted to use defibrillators to revive the man. He was eventually life-flighted to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A witness stated the man was from Fort Meyers, Florida, and was on vacation with his family when the tragic event occurred. Other details about the man have not been revealed at this time.

EMS Chief Trey Alderman revealed to MYNBC15 that no other swimmers had to be rescued by first responders other than the man. Red flags indicating high surf and strong currents were up at the time of the incident.



A Teen Previously Died After Experiencing Rough Surf Off Dauphin Island

In 2022, MYNBC15 reported that a teen who was pulled from rough surf off Dauphin Island died at a nearby hospital.

Karragan Cochran, who was a senior at East Central High School in Hurley, Mississippi, died in April 2022. She and two of her friends were in the water when they started struggling against the current.

The friends attempted to save Karragan and almost drowned.

After someone came to the rescue and pulled her back to shore, Karragean was administered CPR until paramedics arrived on the scene. She was rushed to USA Trauma in critical trauma by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter with Dauphin Island personnel on board.

Her friends were also transported to the hospital but in stable condition. They were released not long after.

“She was just always fun, you always saw a smile on her face,” Jordan Plummer, a family friend told Fox 10. “She was never in a bad mood she was always the light of the room. It’s just going to be a real weird world without her.”

“They’re like family to us so I still see Karragan as a little kid running around,” said Plummer.

Plummer then added the news was shocking to her and the community. “You don’t think it could happen to kids or in your town or to people that you know that you’re so close with and when it does you’re just so blown away and shocked. It just makes you realize how short life is.”



