GRAMMY Winner Zakir Hussain Dead at 73, Cause of Death Revealed

Grammy-winning musician Zakir Hussain has passed away at the age of 73. Hussain died on Sunday, Dec. 8th from a chronic lung disease called idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Videos by Suggest

The legendary artist was born in Mumbai in 1951 where he learned to play the tabla as a child. According to Britannica, a tabla is “a pair of small hand drums fundamental (since the 18th century) to Hindustani music of northern India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.”

Photo by Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images

Hussain was recognized as a child prodigy at the time and later became an international percussionist. His career spanned six decades, which allowed him to work with many musical icons. Hussain worked with Indian “classical icons” such as Ravi Shankar, Ali Akbar Khan, and Shivkumar Sharma. He also worked with George Harrison, jazz saxophonist Charles Lloyd, and drummer Mickey Hart.

“His prolific work as a teacher, mentor, and educator has left an indelible mark on countless musicians. He hoped to inspire the next generation to go further. He leaves behind an unparalleled legacy as a cultural ambassador and one of the greatest musicians of all time,” a statement by the Associated Press.

Hussain Won Three Grammy Awards in 2024

Hussain formed the Indian jazz fusion band Shakti in 1973 with jazz guitarist McLaughlin. The blend of Indian and jazz sounds introduced a new style of music to Western audiences. Shakti won a Grammy in 2024 for Best Global Music Album. He also received two additional Grammy’s in the same year for Best Global Music Performance for “Pashto” and Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for “As We Speak”.

He also received India’s Padma Shri (1988), Padma Bhushan (2002), and Padma Vibhushan (2023). He also received a National Heritage Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts in 1999.

Hussain is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola, and two daughters, Anisa and Isabella.