Grammy/Oscar Winner Cancels Multiple Concerts to ‘Navigate Some Personal Circumstances’

Musician Jon Batiste has canceled a series of concerts abruptly for personal reasons.

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The Grammy and Academy Award winning musician canceled his August 13 show at New Haven Westville Music Bowl, his show at TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann in Philadelphia on August 14, and his August 15 show at Forest Hills Stadium in New York, People reported.

According to the outlet, TD Pavilion and the Westville Music Bowl shared a note from Batiste to announce the cancellations.

“As I navigate some personal circumstances, I unfortunately need to cancel a portion of my upcoming performance dates,” the note read.

Jon Batiste visits SiriusXM Studios on May 18, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

“As we continue to rollout and release of my new albums, Monk Meditations and Monk Movements, my team and I are finding new ways and opportunities to share live music with you. There’s much more to come, and I’m looking forward to what’s ahead,” he continued.

Batiste assured fans that refunds would be available “through the original point of purchase” before thanking them for their patience and support.

“Thank you for your understanding and continued support. I truly can’t wait to come back and perform for you soon,” he said.

The reason for cancelling the shows is unclear. But as of August 14, his upcoming shows in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, on Thursday, Aug. 20, Vienna, Virginia, on Friday, Aug. 21 and in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, Aug. 23 are still happening, according to his website.

On August 14, Batiste released the final volumes of his “Batiste Piano” series in all formats.

“Value the gift to create art and share it with the world. Immersive musical experiences to cleanse the soul. Flawless beauty of nature, capturing the divine alignment of being. Love, jb,” he wrote on Instagram.