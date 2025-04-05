Grammy-nominated singer FKA Twigs announced that she was forced to cancel the rest of her April North American tour dates due to “ongoing visa issues.”

The announcement affects her upcoming performances at Coachella on both weekends in Indio, California, later this month, as well as this weekend’s AXE Ceremonia festival in Mexico City.

“I’m devastated to share the news that due to ongoing visa issues I am not able to see through any of my scheduled tour dates for the remainder of April across North America, including Ceremonia and Coachella,” Twigs wrote on X on April 4.

“It pains me to say this because I am so excited to bring you a creation that I have poured my soul into and I believe is amongst my strongest work and I know this news impacts so many of you that have already made plans and spent money in order to see these shows,” she added.

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Twigs promised her American fans that she was “working to reschedule the affected dates as quickly as possible.”

“For headline shows, please refer to your point of purchase for details and refund information,” her statement added. “Back to you all with more updates as soon as I have them. In the meantime here are some of my favorite parts of the show that we worked so hard to create.”

The performer shared a series of striking photos in the post, featuring a mix of black-and-white and bold red images from her ongoing European tour.

Meanwhile, frustrated fans had mixed reactions to FKA Twigs’ announcement.

“Again, girl? What’s the point of spending money on tickets, flights, and hotels just to get canceled for the third time? You’ve had months to sort this out… Visa issues at your big age? Be serious. Your fans deserve respect,” one upset fan replied on X.

“So unprofessional. You and your team had all this time and still couldn’t clear your visa?” another angry fan added.

However, some fans rushed to support Twigs.

“I find it crazy the comments,” one fan insisted. “You need an artist’s visa for BOTH countries, whether you’re performing for a day, a week, or a month. The information is right there but people just want to come and comment rude things instead of doing their research first.”