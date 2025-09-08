california-governor-gavin-newsom-trolls-president-trump-with-a-new-nickname

California Governor Gavin Newsom has a new nickname for President Trump following JD Vance’s recent interview with Lara Trump.

During the interview, Vance seemingly criticized Newsom, who has decided to start acting like Trump on social media.

“I don’t think much of the modern Democratic Party,” Vance said to President Trump’s daughter-in-law. “Obviously, I’m biased, but I just look at these guys, and some of them are actually trying to mimic President Trump. You can’t mimic his style; he just is who he is.”

Gavin Newsom and his team responded to the comments JD Vance made by trolling the Vice President.

“COUCH BOY,” Newsom’s press office declared on X, referring to the since-debunked claim that Vance once had relations with a couch. “I’M NOT MIMICKING DOZY DON. I’M MOCKING HIM. ONLY SOMEONE WITH A LAW DEGREE FROM CHUCK E. CHEESE COULD BE AS DUMB AS YOU!!!”

COUCH BOY, I’M NOT MIMICKING DOZY DON. I’M MOCKING HIM. ONLY SOMEONE WITH A LAW DEGREE FROM CHUCK E. CHEESE COULD BE AS DUMB AS YOU!!! — GCN https://t.co/NtS2TGcpjT — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) September 7, 2025

Gavin Newsom started copying President Trump’s social media persona over the summer. The conflict between the two began after Trump went over Newsom and ordered the National Guard to go to Los Angeles amid protests against ICE raids.

Newsom has also criticized Vance in recent months after the Vice President went to Disneyland with his family.

“Hope you enjoy your family, @JDVance,” Newsom wrote. “The families you’re tearing apart certainly won’t.”

Vance responded by writing, “Had a great time, thanks.”

Gavin Newsom Recently Discussed Trolling President Trump on Social Media

While speaking to MeidasTouch Network’s Adam Mockler last month, Gavin Newsom spoke about why he decided to start trolling President Trump.

“The point is to make the point about what is going on in this country,” he explained. “You have the president of the unted States that’s acting like a child, and you’ve got the chatbots on Fox that repeat 24/7 and are weaponizing his grievances, attacking vulnerable people, traumatizing communities.”

Newsom then said, “We need to stand up, all of us at this moment. Less judgment, more fortitude. Meet this moment, not for ourselves, but for each other, for this country.”

Newsom’s trolling is noticeably getting to Trump. While speaking to reporters last month, Trump slammed the California governor.

“The governor is incompetent,” Trump stated. “I know Gavin very well. He’s an incompetent guy with a good line of bull — and he doesn’t get the job done.”

Newsom took to social media and unleashed about Trump’s remarks. “Such low energy,” he wrote. “SAD!”

Trump then posted on Truth Social, “Gavin Newscum is way down in the polls. He is viewed as the man who is destroying the once Great State of California. I will save California!!!”

Newsom responded with “triggered.”