‘Got Back?’: Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Toned Figure In Workout Snaps

Megan Thee Stallion is getting cheeky in her latest workout snaps.

On Monday, November 20, Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram with a set of sizzling new gym selfies.

In the snaps, Megan rocked a tight green workout set. Her olive-colored leggings featured a v-shaped ruched back, and her light green crop top showed off her matching sports bra.

In the first picture, the “Cobra” rapper looked over her shoulder while throwing up a peace sign with her red manicured nails. She wore her wavy locks in a ponytail with a black cat ear beanie.

In another photo from Megan’s carousel post, she posed in the gym mirror, showing off her toned backside.

The final picture in the post featured Megan holding a kettlebell mid-workout. What a sweat sesh!

She captioned the set of photos, “Monday,” with a flexing bicep emoji.

Fans of Thee Stallion flocked to her comment section to show love for the rapper’s sultry gym snaps.

“Love seeing all your hard work in the gym reflect in your photos woman. Keep crushing it 🔥” one fan lovingly wrote.

A second follower wrote, “Girllllll you so damn FINE🔥”

“My toxic trait is thinking if I buy those leggings I’ll look the same… oh well 🤷🏽‍♀️😂” a third joked.

Paris Hilton even took to the rapper’s comment section and dropped a few emojis of adoration, “😍🔥🔥🔥🔥”

And When Megan Thee Stallion Isn’t In The Gym—

—she’s posing with snakes.

Recently, the rapper uploaded a photo dump days after her much anticipated “Cobra” release. One photo in the upload that captured fans’ attention was a snap of Megan wearing a sparkling barely there bikini while holding a cobra.

“Cobra” marks Megan’s first official solo since her Traumazine release in 2022.

Needless to say, we’ll be slithering to Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram to see what fiery gym selfies she uploads next.