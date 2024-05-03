Gordon Ramsay Posts Heartfelt Tribute to Maddy Baloy, TikToker Who Died of Cancer at 26

Gordon Ramsay shared a tribute to superfan and inspiring TikToker Maddy Baloy after she passed away peacefully on Wednesday.

Maddy was a 26-year-old TikToker who kept virtual diaries of her struggle against stage 4 terminal cancer.

Originally, the Tampa native began experiencing distressing stomach symptoms that warranted a visit to her doctor. She was then diagnosed with colon cancer back in 2022 when she was 25 years old. Maddy shared details of her cancer diagnosis on Instagram back in March 2023, about a year after her diagnosis.

“I started getting tummy aches at Bonnaroo in June of 2022,” she wrote. “These random belly pains turned normal SO quick that I thought they were normal! Around every 5 minutes, I would get an intense cramp that lasted for 10-20 seconds, and then it was done. because they came and went so frequently, I thought this was just part of my life!”

She went on to explain that she simply dealt with the stomach pain and continued to live a normal life. However, it progressively got worse, to the point where she lost 50 pounds (without trying) and was excessively vomiting.

After ending up in the ER and getting a CT scan, “the diagnosis was clear … I have an unknown stage IV cancer allllll up in me.”

Gordon Ramsay Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Maddy Baloy

Back in January of 2024, Maddy hopped on TikTok (where she would regularly document her cancer journey) and talked about how meeting Gordon Ramsay was on her bucket list. Thankfully, she got to fulfill the dream of meeting her idol.

Yesterday, Gordon posted a video of the two of them dancing in a kitchen — along with a heartfelt message.

“Knowing we were able to make one of her dreams come true will always be cherished by me,” he wrote. “She’ll always be my first & last dance in the kitchen and never forgotten.”

He then sent love to Maddy’s family, including her fiancé.

Back in February, Gordon also posted a video with Maddy, showing that they’d fulfilled her bucket list item of her meeting him.

“I hope you had the best time @madison in Miami!” he wrote in the caption. “It was such an honor for you to be my VVIP last night at #LuckyCat! Thx to everyone on TikTok too for helping making sure these dreams come true Gx.”