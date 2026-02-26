‘Good Wife’ Actress Martha Plimpton Honors Uncle Robert Carradine After His Tragic Suicide

Martha Plimpton is honoring the memory of her uncle, Robert Carradine, with an emotional tribute.

The Revenge of the Nerds and Lizzie McGuire actor died by suicide on Feb. 23 at age 71. His family, including Plimpton’s father, Keith Carradine, confirmed that his death followed a long battle with bipolar disorder.

“My Uncle Bobby was the best one of all 8 brothers; blood, adopted, and step,” the 55-year-old The Goonies actress wrote via Instagram Feb. 24, alongside a candid snapshot of Robert.

“Out of all of them, he was the absolute best,” Plimpton continued. “He was the one who cuddled me when I came to visit my father in LA for the first time at 8 or 9 years old. He cuddled and kidded me for being the only Carradine from New York. ‘Come ova hee-ah! Maw-thuh! Get ova hee-uh!’ He did a terrible New York accent. I was an alien, and Bobby joshed me about it, and I adored him for it.”

“I love you, Bobby. You made my world happier. I will miss you enormously,” the Good Wife actress concluded. The Task star also tagged her cousin, Ever Carradine, the eldest of Robert’s three children, in the post.

Robert Carradine’s Daughter Also Shared a Heartfelt Post

Ever, 51, also shared an emotional Instagram post early Tuesday with some of her own memories of her father.

“My dad died today. My sweet, funny dad, who’s only 20 years older than I am, who never missed an opportunity to drive me to the airport or tell me how much he loved my homemade salad dressing, is gone,” The Handmaid’s Tale actress wrote.

Ever Carradine and Robert Carradine join the picket line outside Warner Bros. Studios on October 31, 2023, in Burbank, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

“My dad was a lover, not a fighter,” Ever added. “He was all heart, and in a world so full of conflict and division, I think we can all take a page out of his book today, open our hearts and feel and share the love. I have a thousand stories and I’m being flooded with memories — so if you see me, please ask me about my dad, Bobby Carradine, who made me who I am. Rest easy, dad. I love you the most.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.