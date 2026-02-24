‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Star Ever Carradine Speaks Out After Dad Robert Tragically Dies by Suicide

Handmaid’s Tale actress Ever Carradine is mourning the loss of her father, Robert Carradine.

The 51-year-old shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram following her family’s announcement on Feb. 23 that the veteran actor had died by suicide.

The family announced that the Revenge of the Nerds star passed away at the age of 71 after a “valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with Bipolar Disorder.”

Ever shared candid memories of her father in the personal tribute.

“My dad died today,” she wrote alongside a series of family snapshots. “My sweet, funny dad, who’s only 20 years older than I am… If you knew my dad, you know he’s the guy that’s always there.”

Ever also praised Robert for always being there for her and the people he loved.

“Growing up in the 70s and 80s with a single dad in Laurel Canyon is not exactly the recipe for a grounded childhood, but somehow mine was,” Ever recalled. “Whenever anyone asks me how I turned out so normal, I always tell them it’s because of my dad. I knew my dad loved me, I knew it deep in my bones, and I always knew he had my back.”

Ever Carradine Shares Her Special Bond with Her Late Father

Ever pointed out that she and her father “basically grew up together,” adding, “Twenty years age difference really isn’t that much, and while I never ever thought of him as a sibling, I did always think of him as my partner. We were in it together. I never wanted to let him down, and I wanted him to trust that I had his back the same way that he had mine.”

Ever Carradine and Robert Carradine join the picket line outside Warner Bros. Studios on October 31, 2023, in Burbank, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Ever reflected on her father’s gentle nature, calling him “a lover, not a fighter,” and urged anyone who sees her to “ask me about my dad, Bobby Carradine, who made me who I am.”

“He was all heart, and in a world so full of conflict and division, I think we can all take a page out of his book today, open our hearts and feel and share the love. Rest easy, dad. I love you the most,” she concluded.

In addition to Ever, Robert is survived by his children Ian and Marika, whom he shared with ex-wife Edie Mani.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.