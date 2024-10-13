golfer-paige-spiranac-sparks-frenzy-with-tiny-top-and-shorts-in-playful-video

Like any professional athlete, Paige Spiranac understands the many hazards of her profession. Flying balls, heavy sticks, and, in the pro golfer turned influencer’s case, the risk of full-body sunburns – just to name a few.

This time, however, it wasn’t the equipment but her own ponytail that left the viral golf sensation flinching.

In a new video posted to X (formerly Twitter), Paige Spiranac swings her driver, watching as the ball soars through the air. She then spins toward the camera, her bubble ponytail whipping around and hitting her directly in the eye.

“It’s a dangerous job but someone has to do it lol,” she wrote alongside the clip.

It’s a dangerous job but someone has to do it lol pic.twitter.com/zR2VJzfhkK — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) October 13, 2024

With close to a million views, thousands of likes and hundreds of replies, fans took the opportunity to praise Spiranac for her impeccable golf skills. The plunging black sports bra and skin tight athletic shorts she wore played no part in the post’s virality whatsoever.

“Makes me want to play golf,” one viewer wrote. “I don’t golf. But I’m willing to accept her as my coach,” another said.

“Watch that beautiful hair babe lol,” added a third, concern for Spiranac’s wellbeing at the forefront of his mind.

Paige Spiranac Details What Beauty Means to Her

In addition to her talents on the course, Paige Spiranac obviously used her looks to her advantage in building her now enormous audience.

In a recent conversation with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, however, she revealed that true beauty, in her opinion, is more than skin deep.

“Beauty comes from within and I think everyone has a different definition,” Spiranac explained. “I look at people who are kind and driven and hard workers and they’re the most beautiful people.”

“If you meet someone who is just genuinely kind and sincere, they’re the most beautiful people that you will ever meet. And I think with the way real life is and how hard it is, so many people are hardened by their life experiences, and so if you have someone who is still willing to be vulnerable and kind and trusting to other people, that’s what true beauty is.”