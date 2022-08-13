Goldie Hawn’s Beautiful Tribute To Olivia Newton-John Features Some Of The Biggest Stars Singing An Iconic Song

People around the world are remembering Olivia Newton-John in the days following her death, from fans of her movies and music to those who got the chance to work with her. Goldie Hawn recently paid tribute to her friend with a video of herself, Newton-John, and some other stars, along with a sweet message about what the singer meant to her.

Hawn’s Tribute To Newton-John: ‘Olivia’s Light Will Continue To Shine’

“A light landed on this planet 73 years ago,” she wrote. “Her voice brought us to such joyous heights, nothing held her back, nothing. Her mind was strong and heroic. Olivia’s light will continue to shine and will never flicker. Never. Rest sweetheart. Rest peacefully, you are Love.”

The video was from the 1990 benefit for Mothers and Others For a Livable Planet, and showed Hawn, Newton-John, Meryl Streep, Bette Midler, and Cher singing Louis Armstrong’s “What A Wonderful World.” The event, titled An Evening with Friends of the Environment, also featured appearances from stars like Lily Tomlin, Robin Williams, and Demi Moore.

Fan Reactions: ‘I’ve Read So Many Tributes…But This One Made Me Cry’

Fans and friends loved the video and Hawn’s message of love. Writer and director Nancy Meyers wrote, “Goldie this is too beautiful. You, her… all of you.” One fan commented, “I’ve read so many tributes to ONJ but this one made me cry. Such a beautiful soul and shining light.”

“Wow, so many beautiful souls and sounds there,” another fan wrote. “Rest easy in Xanadu dear Olivia.” Another commented, “WOW goosebumps. This is so, so beautiful. Thank you for sharing. Rip beautiful soul Olivia.”

Newton-John’s Commitment To Finding A Cure

Newton-John passed away earlier this week after battling breast cancer since 1992. She was 73 years old. The singer spent most of her life dedicated to finding a cure for cancer, raising money for research and founding the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre, as well as the Olivia Newton-John Research Institute. From former co-stars and friends like Hawn, to fans of Grease, Xanadu, and her music, Newton-John will be remembered fondly by millions around the world.

