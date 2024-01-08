‘Golden Globes 2024’: Why is Pedro Pascal in a Sling?



Pedro Pascal made a stylish appearance at the 2024 Golden Globes, sporting a black sling to support his injured arm, the result of a recent fall. The 48-year-old “Last of Us” actor walked the red carpet in a black-and-white ensemble, exuding a laid-back and comfortable vibe despite his injury.

While Pascal didn’t delve into the specifics of his accident, he did share with reporters at the event that he had simply “fallen.” In a video posted by the Associated Press, he offered a lighthearted warning to others, saying, “Be careful. Exactly, it can happen to anybody.”

Despite his wounded limb, the Mandalorian star maintained his suave appearance in a tight monochrome turtleneck shirt with white strands and black slacks. Adding a touch of humor, Pascal playfully adorned his injured hand with nail polish that spelled out the word “Ouch.”

Fans took to Twitter to praise Pascal for his stylish and carefree attitude, with one expressing admiration for how he effortlessly coordinated his outfits with the arm sling. Another highlighted Pascal’s fashion sense by pointing out his different colored arm slings for various days of the week.

Photographs of Pascal’s arm injury had surfaced earlier in the week, though the details of the fall and the extent of the injury remained undisclosed. Despite being nominated for the Best Actor in a Drama TV Series award for his role in The Last of Us, Pascal’s representative did not provide immediate comment on the matter.

Nevertheless, fans continued to celebrate Pascal’s fashion-forward approach to his arm injury — noting his attention to detail, such as the nail polish spelling out “ouch” for his broken arm.