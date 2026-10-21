‘Glee’ Reboot in the Works, Major Star Confirmed to Return

Everyone start practicing your jazz hands, because Glee is coming back to our screens. Months after creator Ryan Murphy hinted at its return, the show is official.

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Disney+ and Hulu gave the reboot a series order, Deadline reported. It will yet again be produced by 20th Television.

Murphy, who co-created the show with Ian Brennan and Brad Falchuk, has been dropping hints about a possible return since he began promoting his FX show The Shards over the summer.

“That show is interesting because it’s come back around. So many young people now watch it. And I’m like, ‘Maybe we should revisit that show,’” he told People in July.

“My nostalgia and love for that show is enough that I’m like, ‘Well, maybe people would like to see a new incarnation of that in some capacity.’ So yeah, I love that show and I loved what it became and what it meant to so many people,” he added.

In September, Murphy told Entertainment Tonight that he had already written a script for the reboot. And he shared that he had already been in touch with much of the show’s original cast.

“Brad, Ian and I, who wrote all the first two seasons, have written something. I’ve been in touch with around 10 of the original cast members. It’s very sweet, and they all had a lot of questions, but they all were very enthusiastic about the idea,” he said.

Glee ran on FOX from 2009 to 2015. It focused on McKinley High’s New Directions show choir, and the lives of the students and teachers at the school.

During its run, it won Emmys and a Golden Globe as well as other awards for its stars.

One of those stars, Lea Michele, who won a Golden Globe playing show choir queen Rachel Berry, is reportedly returning to star in the reboot.

Photo by Lev Radin/Shutterstock

Multiple sources confirmed Michele’s participation to Variety.

“She’s in,” one source said. “It’s still early-ish days, but it feels good and we’re happy to get the band back together,” another said.

Michele addressed possibly returning to McKinley while in New York on Sept. 11.

“I love Glee. I will always love Glee,” she told E! News’ Keltie Knight. “I love Ryan Murphy.”

She also added that the show “just holds such a special place in my heart for me. So, I will follow Ryan wherever he goes.”