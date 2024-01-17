Gisele Bündchen Opens Up About ‘Pushback’ She Gets From Her Kids Amid Tom Brady Divorce

A little more than a year after her divorce from NFL legend Tom Brady was finalized, Gisele Bündchen has opened up about the “pushback” she received from their kids amid the split.

During a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Bündchen spoke about the struggles she has with her two children, Benjamin and Vivian as she and Brady have separate rules for their homes. “The way you make your room, the way you organize and make your bed is the way you’re going to do your life,” the model explained. “if you’re not learning here and now, then when and with who?”

Gisele Bündchen also spoke about the resistance her children give her when they’re in her home. “Sometimes I get pushback, especially because now they’re in two different homes and there are two different ways. But I feel like I owe it to my kids, because of what my mom taught me.”

Bündchen further spoke about enrolling her children in self-defense classes. She loves jiujitsu and trained with brothers Joaquim, Pedro, and Gui Valente. “Here I think, ‘Oh, I’m going to just learn self-defense because I want to make sure my kids can protect themselves when they’re out in the world,’” she continued. “But then I learned with the brothers and philosophy and the lifestyle, the whole value system, which was amazing.”

Gisele added that the training was almost everything she lived in her life as well. “The way I believed in courage and honesty and all the things I found to be important in my value system and have been guiding me in my life. They were never organized, and now they have a container.”

Gisele Bündchen Reflects on Her Lifestyle Since Ending Things With Tom Brady

Meanwhile, Gisele Bündchen spoke about the lifestyle she has developed since splitting up from Tom Brady.

“You are where you come from,” Bündchen explained. “All those things that I learned as a kid are things that are in me. It doesn’t change. In many ways, it’s also what kept me safe, because my value system was so strong.”

Gisele Bündchen then said that the place she’s in that gives her access to different things feels simple. “I feel like the simple things are best because I keep trying to go back to those things. At the end of the day, those are the things that make me the happiest.”

Gisele went on to also add that she’s not worried about what others say about her anymore. “Because what they say about me is none of my business. It’s really their business that they’re trying to project onto me. If I’m going to be affected by that, I’m never going to live my truth.”