Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Mourn Death of Family Dog, Lua

Former NFL star Tom Brady and model Gisele Bündchen are grieving the loss of their beloved family dog, Lua. “Our little Lulu, our guardian angel is gone to heaven. She will forever live in our hearts. We already miss her sooooo much! #unconditionallove RIPLua,” Bündchen captioned an Instagram post in both English and Portuguese recently. The post showcased a series of photos featuring Lua alongside the couple’s two children, Benjamin Rein, 14, and Vivian Lake, 11.

Recently, Brady shared a heartfelt tribute to his furry friend on his Instagram Story. “We love you Lua, RIP,” he wrote alongside an image of the dog with his children. He also posted a picture of just Lua. “Forever in our hearts,” Brady captioned the image. A concluding video in his Story depicted Vivian affectionately cuddling with Lulu and another canine companion.

Bündchen and Brady, who divorced in 2022, welcomed the dog, a pit bull mix, into their family during their marriage. Lua has remained a cherished member of their household over the years. Brady frequently shared heartwarming moments with Lulu on social media, and she even made an appearance alongside him on the beach in his Ugg Australia commercial in 2014.

This Will Be Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s First Holiday Season Without the Family Dog

Tom and Gisele are entering their second holiday season since their divorce was finalized in October 2022, after being married for 13 years. In December of the same year, the former football star delightedly posted a photo of his family’s festive decorations. The picture showcased five Christmas stockings: one for him, one for the kids, and even one for each beloved pet, Fluffy and Lua. Bündchen has now relocated to Miami, where she resides with her children, Vivian and Benjamin.

Earlier this year, Bündchen opened up about her divorce, expressing that the separation has been challenging for her family. “It’s been a lot — in every area of my life,” she told People. “With all the different twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is the best we can, given what happens in our surroundings.”

Tom has been creating precious memories with his children on family vacations. In November, he delightedly captured moments of boating with Benjamin and Vivian, sharing the joy through photos.

On December 23rd, amidst the heartbreaking announcement of Lua’s passing, the athlete took to his Instagram Stories to showcase snapshots of a ski trip, where he and the kids enjoyed each other’s company. Brady quoted lyrics from the song he set the images to: Jack Johnson’s “Better Together.”

“I’ll tell you one thing, it’s always better when we’re together,” Brady wrote.