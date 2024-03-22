Gisele Bündchen Details Terrifying Photoshoot Accident: ‘I Would Have Been Dead in Seconds’

Supermodel and author Gisele Bündchen is sharing details of a nail-biting near-death moment during a modeling campaign. While on The Tonight Show last night to promote her fresh cookbook Nourish: Simple Recipes to Empower Your Body and Feed Your Soul, the 43-year-old recounted a chilling experience from a previous photoshoot in Iceland.

The tale unfolded during the “True Confessions” segment on the late-night talk show, which mirrors the well-known game Two Truths and a Lie. She received two envelopes – one with a falsehood about herself and the other with a truth. Fallon and fellow guest Wayne Brady attempted to discern the accurate one.

Bündchen selected the second envelope. “I did a photo shoot on a fake iceberg in Iceland, and I almost fell off into the ocean,” it read. Fallon and Brady incorrectly assumed this story was false, only to discover that it was indeed true, pertaining to the fragrance Oxygene. When asked about when this took place, Gisele Bündchen recalled it being between 1997 and 1999.

Gisele Bündchen Recalls Wearing a ‘Slip Dress’ While the Crew Wore ‘Puffer Jackets and Life Vests’

She mentioned she came close to tumbling into the icy water, expressing that she would have perished within moments if she had fallen. “It was for this fragrance called Oxygene. You got to Google it. You can see it actually. It’s on the internet. It’s called Oxygene was the name of the fragrance,” she recalled.

“So the whole thing I was supposed to be in this slip dress while everyone was like in a boat. All the crew was in a boat with like huge puffer jackets and life vests,'” she continued. You can see the ad in question below.

Meanwhile, Fallon and Wayne Brady spun some seemingly tall tales. Fallon shared a tale of getting struck by a car the night before hosting the MTV Movie Awards. Despite Bundchen and Brady initially thinking it was fabricated, it turned out to be a genuine incident.

Brady also shared an anecdote about his experience working at a birthday party dressed as the Black Power Ranger. After not getting paid for his services, Brady humorously admitted to taking the birthday cake.

Following the game, Bundchen joined Fallon for a chat, during which the supermodel explained her motivation behind writing a cookbook. She mentioned that the seed was planted when fellow parents marveled at her ability to get their kids to eat healthy food during playdates with her kids.

Nourish: Simple Recipes to Empower Your Body and Feed Your Soul drops next week.