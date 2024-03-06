Gisele Bündchen Breaks Down Over Tom Brady Divorce, Co-Parenting Children

Tom Brady and former supermodel Gisele Bundchen were at one time one of the hottest celebrity couples in the world. But in 2022, they announced that they were getting a divorce. After she and Brady parted ways, Gisele began dating her long-time trainer, Joaquim Valente.

Gisele and Valente have gotten serious over the past few years. To the point that Valente and Brady have even developed a cordial relationship because he is around the children Tom and Gisele have together. In an upcoming interview with Robin Roberts, Gisele broke down in tears when talking about how she is adjusting to her new life.

“I think there’s easier days than others,” she said. “And I can only control what I do.”

Tom Brady is widely recognized as the greatest NFL Player of all time. He had one of the most decorated careers ever, winning seven Super Bowls, five Super Bowl MVP Awards, and 3 NFL MVP awards.

His son, Benjamin is starting to follow in his footsteps. Gisele recently revealed he has started playing football.

“Benny’s doing football. He just started, and his first game was so nice. It was nice to go because I had all the little friends come to me and be like, ‘Oh my God, I love Benny. I love Vivi. They’re so nice. He helped me with this,” she said.

“It makes me proud to see how they’re all becoming their own little individual selves, but how their principles and their values are so strong. It makes me so happy to see that they’re flourishing into their own beings.”

Source Says Gisele Had Affair While Married to Tom

Brady and Bunchen’s divorce came shortly after the future Hall of Famer rescinded his retirement plans in 2022. It caused many to speculate that Brady’s decision to return to football in his mid-forties was the catalyst for their divorce.

Shortly after their split Bundchen began dating Valente. But one source says that Bundchen and Valente became an item while she was still married to Brady.

“If she wants to have people think she has been dating Joaquim only since June, so be it. But they have been together longer and they aren’t taking it slow. Tom has accepted it,” the source said.

“Tom and Joaquim are not friends—but Joaquim is around his kids, so Tom has to find the good in him and does believe he is a good guy. Joaquim ever becomes a father figure to his kids, Tom will be able to adapt.”