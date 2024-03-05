Tom Brady Gives Fans a Peek Into His Lavish $17 Million Miami Mansion

Tom Brady appears to be enjoying retirement quite well. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will return to the game this fall – this time in a different role as lead NFL analyst on Fox.

But before he reports to the booth in September, Brady is getting some much-needed rest in his $17 million Miami home. Tom gave fans a peek into his palace on his Instagram story.

“Home is where the heart is,” the caption read, showing a poolside view.

Tom Brady taking in the poolside view of his new Indian Creek island mansion in Miami ☀️



Tom Brady Cites ‘Strong Ties’ to Miami Dolphins

Brady is now officially retired from the NFL. Tom has already changed course on retirement once. Seemingly still in great shape, some have pondered if another comeback might be in the cards for the NFL star.

In 2023, one reporter asked Brady if he would consider coming out of retirement and playing for the Miami Dolphins. And while Brady didn’t give a direct answer, he mentioned having strong ties to the franchise.

“I will say now that I’m not affiliated with any team anymore, even though I have strong ties with a couple of teams, I do have some friends on the Dolphins that I really like,” Brady said.

“So, I wouldn’t say I necessarily root for them all the time, but I root for my friends to do well, and several of them play for Miami.”

Brady had one of the most decorated careers ever, winning seven Super Bowls, five Super Bowl MVP Awards, and 3 NFL MVP awards. After winning five Super Bowls and headlining the New England Patriots dynasty, Brady opted to become a free agent in 2020.

The former star quarterback ended up joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But during that free agency period, Brady nearly joined the Dolphins.

Giselle Says She Will ‘Always’ Cheer for Tom

Tom Brady and ex-wife Giselle Bunchen’s divorce came shortly after the future Hall of Famer rescinded his retirement plans in 2022. It caused many to speculate that Brady’s decision to return to football in his mid-forties was the catalyst for their divorce.

Following their split, Bundchen said although they are no longer together, she will always cheer for Tom.

“Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever,” Bundchen said.

“If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want. Really, from the bottom of my heart.”