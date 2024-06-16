Gisele Bündchen and Miami Ex Pack on the PDA Amid Split Rumors

Proving that their relationship is going strong, Gisele Bündchen was seen being publicly affectionate towards her boyfriend Joaquim Valente amid breakup rumors.

According to Page Six, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel and Valente were spotted walking her dog in their Surfside, Fla. neighborhood on Saturday, June 15. The couple was shown unable to keep their hands off each other.

Gisele Bündchen got cozy with boyfriend Joaquim Valente after it was reported that they split over “stress” from the Tom Brady roast.🤩💞💓 pic.twitter.com/Tki76Y1T2u — Entertainment Hub (@Entertain85512) June 16, 2024

As previously reported, Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente allegedly called it quits recently. Sources told InTouch Weekly the breakup was over Valente struggling with being in the spotlight after The Roast of Tom Brady premiered on Netflix.

“Joaquim’s a regular guy,” the source said. “He’s not used to all the attention he was getting.”

During the roast, some of the presentators made comments about Gisele Bündchen cheating on her ex with Valente. Nikki Glaser declared on stage, “How much would it suck for Tom … omg, just knowing your ex-wife’s new boyfriend could beat your a– while eating hers.”

Kevin Hart, the host of the roast, also stated, “You sometimes got to f–k your coach. You know who else f–ked their coach? Gisele. She f–ked that karate man.”

However, not everyone was laughing at the remarks. “Joaquim became part of the joke,” the source continued. “People actually started asking him if he was the reason for their divorce. He hated that.”

The insider also stated that the former NFL star has put a “target” on Valente’s back by agreeing to participate in the roast.

Tom Brady Isn’t Taking Any Responsibility for the Alleged Breakup Between Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente

According to the Daily Mail, Tom Brady refuses to take any responsibility for the breakup between Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente.

Sources close to Brady stated that he feels as though using him as the breakup reason is a “total cop-out.”

He also allegedly insists he would never try to “sabotage” his ex-wife’s love life.

“Tom feels like he should take no blame for Gisele’s relationship success or struggles,” an insider stated. “He is away from it and isn’t trying to sabotage anything.”

The source continued to speak on what Brady is currently focusing on. “He needs to live his life and co-parent,” they said, “And get to a place with Gisele that is healthy and happy. It serves him nothing to try to harm or disrupt any type of relationship she ever has. He doesn’t feel he should be blamed at all.”

The insider then said, “At the end of the day, everyone is an adult and you’re going to have to deal with relationships, whether they go good or bad by taking it day by day. You can’t blame others for what might not be working, it is a cop-out to put the blame on Tom.”