Gigi Hadid Breaks Her Silence On Israeli-Palestinian Conflict On Instagram

Supermodel Gigi Hadid shares a heartfelt message about the events that have taken place in Israel

Gigi Hadid’s family were forced to flee from Palestine and became refugees in Syria.

In a recent Instagram post, Hadid shared her thoughts about the tragic war between Israel and Palestine. A growing number of celebrities and political figures have joined the conversation, sharing their thoughts, condolences, and support for either Israel or Palestine.

Hindustan Times

How Is She Connected To Palestine?

Gigi and her younger sister have a special connection to their homeland in Palestine. Hadid’s father, Mohamed Anwar Hadid was born in 1948 to a Palestinian Muslim family. He along with his parents had to flee Palestine during the 1947-1949 Palestine War. It is documented that his mother and father walked for two nights to reach the Lebanese border and they were granted asylum in Syria.

In 2015, he shared an old picture of the family on Instagram and left a caption summarizing the ordeal:

“I was only about 18 month old. After we were expelled from our beloved #Palestine into the Syrian refugee camps .. My dad got a brief job at the university of Damascus in #Syria .. This was our family pictures for a Palestinian Refugee Card. The Hadid Family, my beautiful mother Kharia Daher Hadid. My father Anwar Mohamed Hadid. My sisters Ghada, Raida, Sana, and me. Thank you #Syria for taking us in. And thank you America for allowing All of us to realize our dreams …”

A Mondoweiss report from 2015 documents how Hadid’s family became refugees. In the report, Anwar Hadid said:

“Thats how we became refugees to Syria and we lost our home in Safed (city in Northern Israel) to a Jewish family that we sheltered when they were refugees from Poland on the ship that was sailing from country to country and no one would take them… they were our guest for 2 years till they made us refugees and they kicked us out of our own home. That my history.. Strange thing. That I and my family would do it again.”

Gigi’s Thoughts About The Palestine-Israel War

Now, Hadid posted a thought-provoking statement to Instagram. The television personality empathizes with Palestinians and Jewish people. In the post she writes:

“My thoughts are with all those affected by this unjustifiable tragedy and every day that innocent lives are taken by this conflict too many of which are children. I have deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation, it’s a responsibility I hold daily. I also feel a responsibility to my Jewish friends to make it clear, as I have before: While I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of Jewish person.”

“The terrorizing of innocent people is not in alignment with & does not do any good for the ‘Free Palestine’ movement. The idea that it does has fueled a painful, decades-long cycle of back&forth retaliation (which no innocent civilian, Palestinian or Israeli, deserves to be a casualty of), and helps perpetuate the false idea that being Pro-Palestine = antisemitic.”

“If you are hurting, as I share my condolences today with my loved ones, both Palestinian and Jewish, I’m sending you my love & strength whoever and wherever you are. There are a lot of complex, personal, and valid feelings, but every human deserves basic rights, treatment, and security; no matter their nationality religion, ethnicity, or where they were born. I know my words will never be enough or heal the deep wounds of so many but I pray for the safety of innocent lives, always.”

Later, Hadid father re-shared her words on his own page. Bella has not spoken about the ongoing conflict.

Has Gigi Ever Been This Outspoken About The Issue?

Whether you’re a fan of her or not, Hadid’s kind words have left the internet feeling hopeful about cultivating peace during this difficult time. This wouldn’t be the first time the model has been outspoken about current events. In 2022, she announced when she donated a pair of earrings to aid those affected by the war in Ukraine as well as Palestine.

“Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice. May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion. At the the end of the day, innocent lives pay for war- not leaders,” Hadid wrote.

To digress, there’s also a floating rumor that Hadid and The Hangover actor Bradley Cooper are actively dating.

Regardless, we think we speak for all when we say that peace is the number one thing the world needs right now. Our hearts are with everyone affected.